Sergiy1975/iStock via Getty Images

On Tuesday morning, we received third quarter results from NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO). The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported its best period of deliveries in Q3 2023, finally starting to show some progress after years' worth of growth troubles. Unfortunately, the company issued a very weak forecast for Q4, cutting down some of the enthusiasm seen from that record in Q3.

For the third quarter, NIO came in at 55,432 deliveries, representing growth of more than 75% over the prior year period. This number was far better than any other period in the company's history, and the figure turned out to be more than the first two quarters of this year combined. As I pointed out in my previous article on the name, the number wasn't as strong as hoped given the quarter's guidance, so September was a little weak. The chart below shows the last four years for quarterly deliveries.

NIO Quarterly Deliveries (Company Press Releases)

When it came to revenue, NIO reported $2.61 billion for the third quarter. While this was up almost 47% for the period, the top line number did miss street estimates by about $50 million. Vehicle revenues were up almost 46% in the period, while other revenues were up 55%, but the other category represented less than 10% of the total. It's a little disappointing to see revenues only grow 47% when you have more than 75% delivery growth, but the Chinese EV market is very competitive at the moment so manufacturers have had to be very promotional at times.

As revenues picked up a bit with NIO moving more production to its next-generation platform, margins rebounded a bit in Q3. Vehicle margins came in at 11%, up nearly five points from Q2, although they were still down from 16.4% in the year-ago period. The company is still losing a ton of money, more than $624 million for the quarter, but the adjusted loss per share wasn't as bad as the street expected. Of course, I should note that continued dilution has helped that loss per share number if you hold the loss constant over time because the number of shares used for that particular calculation was up 5.8% year over year.

When it comes to guidance, this was one of the areas I was most worried about. As I pointed out in a comment on the Seeking Alpha NIO earnings preview, the first two months of Q4 saw vehicle deliveries down almost 20% as compared to the first two months in Q3. Thus, I was a bit surprised that analysts were looking for NIO to deliver $3 billion in revenues for Q4, which would be an increase of nearly $350 million from what the street was expecting in Q3. Thus, I was not shocked to see guidance disappoint as detailed below, but I was a bit surprised to see the forecast for both deliveries and revenues fall off this much sequentially.

Deliveries of vehicles to be between 47,000 and 49,000 vehicles. Total revenues are between RMB16,079 million (US$2,204 million) and RMB16,701 million (US$2,289 million).

One of the areas I've worried about most in recent quarters is the company's balance sheet. As the chart below shows, working capital had been coming down quite a bit, and was negative at the end of Q2. That trend did reverse during Q3, but only due to an equity raise of nearly three quarters of a billion dollars plus a convertible debt offering that raised about half a billion dollars after a portion of its proceeds was used to repay other debts. NIO announced on Tuesday that it is spending more than $400 million to purchase some manufacturing equipment and assets from partner JAC as detailed in the Q3 earnings release, so the overall cash position will probably decline in Q4.

NIO Working Capital (Company Earnings Reports)

2024 is going to be a big year for NIO, as it introduces a new mass-market brand. To date, the company has focused on the premium side of things, which it has a significant market share, but to truly grow in this industry, you have to move down the price ladder. Unfortunately, this year isn't coming to a close in a great way given the expected sequential decline in deliveries, which is a stark reversal of what we've seen in the past couple of years.

While NIO is making some progress, I cannot yet recommend buying shares due to the weak guidance. On the valuation side, NIO currently trades for about 1.05 times next year's currently expected revenue if I adjust for the weaker guidance. That's slightly above the average of 0.98 times of three other comparable names in the space, Fisker (FSR), Polestar (PSNY), and XPeng (XPEV). NIO is the largest of these four currently and is in the best overall shape, so a slight premium makes sense. However, NIO isn't knocking things out of the park so I can't recommend jumping in yet.

In the end, NIO's Q3 report on Tuesday morning was a bit of a disappointment. Revenues for the period came in short of street expectations, and while the adjusted loss per share wasn't too bad, the company is still losing a lot of money. I thought guidance would come to light given where the street was for Q4, but management called for an even larger sequential drop in both deliveries and revenues than I was expecting. For that reason, with a fair valuation at this point, NIO is certainly a name to watch for 2024, but there needs to be more progress here before the stock becomes a buy.