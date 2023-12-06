Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CLM: MDP Inconsistent With NAV Preservation, Avoid

Ricardo Fernandez
  • Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a closed-end fund with a 19% yield, but its NAV has declined significantly since its inception.
  • The fund's strategy cannibalizes capital and relies on the return of capital to maintain its distribution plan.
  • CLM's high distribution rate is not in line with the returns of the S&P 500.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSE:CLM) is a closed-end fund that lures you in with massive too good to be true "Yields." Its NAV has declined to US$7 from US$134 since 1985 and the fund has a distribution-adjusted CAGR of .6%.

Experience is difficult to learn. After 30 plus years of critically analyzing the nuts and bolts of businesses as diverse as airlines, oil, retail, mining to fintech and ecommerce plus the macro, monetary and political drivers. I continue to immensely enjoy learning and applying my experience to unravel, comprehend and benefit from new ideas, technology, innovation and business models. In addition, living through multiple crises, tequila, Asia, dotcom, 9/11, the great recession and the Covid19 pandemia, plus a stint at entrepreneurialism (Export, Factoring and Printing) provides for an extraordinary base of experience to be applied across multiple disciplines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Today, 5:44 AM
About the time the Fed started raising the interest rates, CLM's SP was nearly double what it is now. Current SP is only about a buck off from the 52 week low (and the lowest point it's ever been at as far as I can tell), but it appears to already be rebounding from there. Why the heck would I want to cut bait at this price? Isn't it likely the SP continues to climb once the Fed starts the process of cutting the interest rate back down next year? Think I'm going to hold and let the DRIP do its thing. www.nasdaq.com/...
Today, 5:25 AM
Another CLM basher. Until they stop paying my monthly dividend, which they've paid for 10+ years save your breath.
