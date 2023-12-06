Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lion Electric: Surviving The Electric Vehicle Carnage Will Be Difficult

Summary

  • Electric vehicle deSPACs have experienced a disastrous year, with bankruptcies and solvency issues.
  • Lion Electric is one of the few EV deSPACs still trading above the $1 minimum listing requirement. The company continues to record heavy cash burn from operations.
  • The current liquidity balance forms a cash runway of just 3 quarters as free cash burn is set to remain sticky in the face of cost cutting.

Yellow electric school bus plugged in at a charging station.

TW Farlow

Stating electric vehicle deSPACs have had a torrid year would be an understatement. It's been a total disaster with at least two Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings from Proterra (OTC:PTRAQ) and Lordstown Motors (OTC:RIDEQ

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Comments (1)

Long Time Running profile picture
Long Time Running
Today, 5:32 AM
Comments (7.74K)
I keep dollar cost averaging down on this stock and will continue to do so.

I believe the premise is good (electric school buses) the market has ramping demand, economies of scale, barriers to entry, established supply chains and innovation.

While others tax loss sell, I will load up, cheap.
