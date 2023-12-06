Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Another Year In Review, With Some Thoughts For 2024

Dec. 06, 2023 10:45 AM ETAAPL, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, META, MSFT, NVDA, QQQ, RSP, T, TSLA, VOO, VZ2 Comments
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • In this review, I take a look at what themes worked well in 2023. I also give some advice on how to prepare for the upcoming year.
  • Higher interest rates are not likely to have a significant impact on US corporations in the near term, as most of their debt doesn't mature until 2026 or later.
  • The bond market is showing signs of stabilization, with positive returns expected in the future, making bonds a worthwhile investment.
  • The market rally in 2023 has been driven by a handful of stocks known as the "Mag 7," masking weakness in other sectors.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Backpacker standing at the edge of the Cliffs of Moher, Galway, Ireland

The Good Brigade/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Main Thesis / Background

The purpose of this article is to take some time and reflect on the year we just had. I will discuss some successes, some failures, and how I will be approaching 2024. I

Consider the Income Lab

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
8.48K Followers

I began my career in financial services in 2008, at the height of the market crash. This experience has shaped my investment strategy - which is focused on diversification, dividends, and growth opportunities. I am a competitive tennis player, and I competed at the Division I level in undergrad. I have a Bachelors and MBA in Finance.

(He is a contributing author for the investing group CEF/ETF Income Laboratory where he specializes in macro analysis. Features of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory include: managed income portfolios (targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields) making use of high-yield opportunities in the CEF and ETF fund space. These are geared toward both active and passive investors of all experience levels. The vast majority of holdings are also monthly-payers, for faster compounding and steady income streams. Other features include 24/7 chat, and trade alerts. Learn more.)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, QQQ, VPU, BUI, VDE, DGRO, SDY, SCHD, MAA, JPM, HYD, BAB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

rickevantodd profile picture
rickevantodd
Today, 11:08 AM
Comments (3.8K)
Thank you for an excellent well written article. In addition, thank you for sharing some of your long holdings. I would have expected that you would have had more CEF’s vs ETF’s given your article writing history. To me it seems that a large cap allocation must be a combination of QQQ & RSP given the distortion in the S&P 500.
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Today, 11:15 AM
Comments (13.57K)
Good point and this article did not have a complete list of my holdings. I used to have it in my profile but it got removed with SA put our marketplace service bio's there instead.

For transparency, I do own BGT, CEF (gold and silver), PDO, BUI, which are all closed-end funds. I used to own munis for that and will be getting back in to them in 2024 - but I took advantage of tax losses on them earlier this year and in 2022 and moved in to passive ETFs and individual issues instead.

Thanks for being a regular reader and commenter - and good luck in the new year!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL--
Apple Inc.
AMZN--
Amazon.com, Inc.
GOOG--
Alphabet Inc.
GOOGL--
Alphabet Inc.
META--
Meta Platforms, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.