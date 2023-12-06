akinbostanci

Introduction

There are many qualities that I find attractive about insurers. They appeal to me because they generate stable income. Insurers receive premiums and invest them in bonds, shares or acquire companies. The premiums are often profitable and the return from investing provides additional profit. A good example is Berkshire Hathaway, which has become a large conglomerate.

As I wrote in my April article, Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) is one of the most profitable insurers in the industry. I liked their high profit margin, strong growth and their capital return policy. And I remain positively surprised by their results.

The strong results have boosted the stock price, up 27% since I published in April, while the S&P500 is up 12%.

Other insurers I am positive about are Markel (MKL) and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B). Markel is often called “baby-Berkshire” because they also invest their float in stocks, bonds, and companies.

The 5-year total return chart shows wonderful growth from these insurers. And Brown & Brown positively surprises with a 166% total return (21.6% annualized).

Yet the chart says nothing about stock valuation. It is possible that the stock valuation of one insurer is more favorable than that of another.

What I was concerned about at the time was the maturity profile of their debt. Large debt payments need to be made in the short term. And interest expenses have risen sharply due to higher interest rates.

In my article, I first explain why I prefer investing in the insurance sector. Then I examine Brown & Brown's financials and debt maturities. As a result, I expect there will be fewer acquisitions, which will hinder strong growth on the short term.

For now, I put Brown & Brown on hold. But I think Brown & Brown will grow strongly again starting in 2025. A possible price correction offers a good buying opportunity.

The Insurance Industry Is Now One Of My Favorite Industries

Due to the stable nature of insurance companies, it has become one of my favorite industries. They invest the premiums they receive to grow their float. The premiums can be increased annually based on inflation, so that's why I think these companies are inflation-resistant.

Yet things were different in the past. Insurers had a hard time in the post-war period. The strong growth made it difficult for insurers to assess risks.

In the 1970s, the US economy was plagued by stagflation: high inflation and hardly any economic growth. High inflation rate was difficult to combat despite significant interest rate increases. Interest rates were at their highest in 1981 at a whopping 21%.

And in the late 1970s, the insurance industry faced a liability crisis. The high losses and costs made insurance expensive and often unaffordable. The insurance premium for the non-life insurance business was difficult to estimate on a formula basis. The bottom was reached in the 1980s, when the insurance industry nearly collapsed.

Development of loss ratios in key US non-life branches (Swiss Re Institute)

Over the years, the insurance industry has improved significantly. The risks are now accurately assessed based on a wide range of scenarios. Using advanced software and metrics, risks are accurately identified and assessed, and now insurers can propose the best offer to customers.

This is a win-win for both the insurer and the client: the insurer is well-known of its risks and the client is provided with an attractive offering.

Brown & Brown is growing steadily in both sales and profits and is also doing well in the stock market. The company offers dividends that grow annually.

According to Brown & Brown, the total return over 20 years is 1,094% (13.2% annualized), while the total return of the S&P500 is only 489% (9.3% annualized).

Expanding Its Insurance Activities, And Increasing Profits

Brown & Brown differentiates itself by offering a wide range of insurance products internationally. The company is growing strongly organically and is also growing through acquisitions.

In 2022, Brown & Brown made a sizable number of acquisitions totaling $435 million. By acquiring GRP, Orchid & BDB in 2022, they offer a wider range of insurance products in the U.K. and Europe.

Diversified Business Footprint (BRO 3Q23 Investor Presentation)

Brown & Brown is doing well and its recent third quarter results show strong revenue growth of a whopping 15.1% Y/Y, of which 9.6% is attributable to organic growth. And adjusted earnings per share also increased significantly by 42% Y/Y to $0.71.

What I particularly like is the strong profitability and the high free cash flow conversion rate. Brown & Brown uses EBITDAC to measure profitability. This is the EBITDA minus the change in the estimated earn-out payments on acquisitions.

Brown & Brown showed in their investor presentation that the peer group achieved an EBITDAC margin of 26%. Last quarter, Brown & Brown’s EBITDAC margin expanded by 350 basis points to 34.7%, making it one of the most profitable insurers in the sector.

With strong profitability, there is plenty of room to create value for shareholders. Brown & Brown can expand its business through acquisitions. It can also pay more dividends and buy back shares, which will help grow its dividend per share.

The strong growth mainly came from the Retail segment and the National Programs segment. This was achieved both organically and through acquisitions. During the quarter, Brown & Brown made 7 acquisitions, bringing its total to 20 this year. The company is constantly looking for acquisition opportunities, but good companies come at a premium.

3Q23 Key Points (Brown & Brown Investor Presentation)

The Retail segment is the largest segment and this segment also performed strongly: revenue increased by about 17.9% Y/Y in the past quarter. The revenue from the new acquisitions made a strong contribution to its revenue growth. Strong interest figures in combination with rate increases resulted in organic growth of 6.5%.

The National Programs segment grew the strongest at 22.5% year-on-year, of which 15.7% was organic growth. And the EBITDAC margin was also the best compared to all segments at 40.2%.

Brown & Brown continues to grow in all segments. Now that the company has made progress in Europe, it is better diversified and can easily expand in Europe.

Because its profitability is one of the best in the industry, Brown & Brown has more capital available to grow further through acquisitions compared to its peers.

Don’t Expect Many Acquisitions In The Short Term

However, growing through acquisitions has its limitations because it is mostly financed with debt. Its TTM interest expenses have increased to $195M due to the strong rise in rates and acquisition activity.

But looking at profitability, Brown & Brown can easily sustain these expenses due to its strong EBITDAC of $1.2 billion (2022 figure).

The EBITDAC to interest expense ratio is about 6, which I think is on the maximum side of leverage. Still, this does not worry me because of the stable nature of the company. But this tells us that expensive acquisitions do not seem plausible in the short term.

To see how much opportunity Brown & Brown has for further expansion through acquisitions, we take a closer look at its debt maturities.

Leverage & Maturity Profile (3Q23 Investor Presentation)

What we see in the Leverage & Maturity profile is the greatly increased ratio of debt to EBITDAC. This ratio has risen to 3.5x times, whereas it used to average 2.5x times.

The debt maturity schedule shows large repayments totaling $569 million and $375 million in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Brown & Brown could either pay off or refinance these debts. Since interest rates are currently high, I think it would be beneficial to pay off the debts. And Brown & Brown can easily do that, since the TTM free cash flow is $927M.

However, due to large repayments in the near term, I expect less acquisition activity. This means Brown & Brown will continue to grow, but at a slower pace than in previous years.

I think Brown & Brown could return its strong growth in late 2024 or early 2025, when interest rates have fallen sharply. This will make borrowing cheap and its profitability will expand further.

Not The Cheapest Insurer on The Market

Brown & Brown invests their profits in growth through acquisitions, but it distributes some cash to investors. It pays a small dividend of $0.52 per share (the dividend yield stands at 0.7%), and also repurchases shares. The total TTM payout (dividends plus share buybacks) is $171 million and represents only 18% of free cash flow. A dividend cut is therefore very unlikely.

The combination of repurchasing shares and paying dividends is perfect because the share buybacks will increase its dividend per share annually. And we see this in its dividend growth history: the dividend per share has increased steadily by an average of 10.9% annually.

Finally, let's look at the stock valuation, which is important to determine if the investment is attractive at this price level.

With the sharp rise in the share price, the P/E ratio also rose sharply to 27. The expensive stock valuation compared to the peer group resulted in the Seeking Alpha Quant rating giving Brown & Brown an "F" for valuation.

The Quant rating tells us there are better opportunities on the market as the average P/E ratio of the insurance sector is only 9.4.

The P/E ratio matches Brown & Brown's 5-year average of 27.8. Still, I think the valuation is on the high side. In the short term, I see 2 headwinds: the repayment or refinancing of a large amount of debt, and high interest rates.

As a result, I do not see strong growth catalysts, which is why I believe a high valuation is not justified.

At the moment it is not yet interesting to buy the shares. In my opinion, it only becomes an interesting buying opportunity when the share price has corrected approximately 10% to 15%.

A good buying opportunity occurs if this happens before 2025 (before interest rates fall). After the correction, the P/E ratio is approximately 24, which translates into an earnings yield of 4.2%. The earnings yield is then in line with the Fed funds rate.

And in that case, we prefer to invest in Brown & Brown stock. Brown & Brown has a capable management that has grown the company strongly. Its management is shareholder-centric which makes it a great stock for anyone's portfolio. For now, I am keeping the stock on hold until a more attractive opportunity presents itself.