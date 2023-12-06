An Easy Way To Give The Markets Back To Investors - Exchange Branding And Colocation

DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The National Market System (NMS) is the SEC's attempt to make sure that investors receive the market's National Best Bid and Offer (NBBO) prices. However, there is ample evidence that ordinary investors pay above-market prices. Indeed most investors can no longer access the NMS at all. The deals between wholesalers/high frequency traders (HFTs) and retail brokers whereby brokers routinely pass their orders unfilled to wholesalers in exchange for payment, called payment for order flow (PFOF), have turned the NMS market structure inside out. The entire market now lines up to beg for a share of the arbitrage profits wholesalers/HFTs collect from investors; the difference between investors' off-market prices and the better prices wholesalers squeeze from the NMS with their insider status.

PFOF has put wholesalers in control of the NMS because the rest of the NMS system relies on fee payments from wholesalers and the SEC to survive. Wholesalers' objectives have thus come to dominate the entire NMS.

Wholesalers cannot make PFOF payments to retail brokers unless investors pay above-market prices to be arbitraged at better inside prices. The difference between the NMS inside price for wholesalers on one hand and wholesalers' outsider prices for retail investors on the other drives the profitability of every market participant that wholesalers pay. Thus the arbitrage of investor prices affects the behavior of every NMS financial firm that depends on compensation by wholesalers, not just the wholesalers' behavior. That is why PFOF is just one manifestation of a system that lives on poor outsider prices. Investors necessarily pay above-market prices to wholesalers for securities purchases. Otherwise, the system as it is now will collapse.

A nasty situation for investors but a simple one. A simple problem like this one thankfully has a simple solution. One new regulation, branding of exchange-traded securities, could squeeze the wholesalers until they relinquish market domination and return control of securities markets to investors once again. A second regulation, requiring the exchanges to colocate, would guarantee an end to computer-driven high frequency arbitrage (HFT arbitrage) as well as PFOF. Both regulations would reduce the costs of securities transactions to a fraction of their current levels.

If the behavior of NMS firms were consistent with a desire to serve investors or to compete for investors' business, these two changes would illuminate that fact and have no impact on profitability of securities market institutions including the wholesalers/HFT arbitrageurs. The two proposed regulations would make trading firms' behavior transparent, revealing the productive willingness of wholesalers to share their profits with other market professionals.

But the reality today is that securities market firms now see wholesalers as their customers, not investors. Indeed, investors are viewed as wholesalers' unwitting victims. A clear view of insiders' activities will release procompetitive forces, and end the wholesalers' domination.

How investors lost exchange access

Two market drivers of arbitrage profit, investors' off-market prices and the time between the execution of orders on proliferating exchanges; create perverse incentives for retail brokers and securities exchanges. Exchanges serve the wishes of wholesalers over those of investors in order to capture wholesaler/HFT business. Two structural issues characterize the rot within the NMS.

Current market structure discourages exchanges from competing with other exchanges for investor transactions, because high-frequency/wholesaler transactions are so much more profitable to exchanges than transactions of investors. Wholesalers trade far more frequently than investors do. One would think that exchanges would compete with each other for HFTs' business, but that thought is mistaken because HFT arbitrage profit actually increases with exchange anticompetitive behavior. First, HFT arbitrage grows with the number of exchanges. This factor resulted in an excess of exchanges.

Second, if one exchange provides better investor service than another, the resulting loss of transaction volume of inefficient exchanges reduces arbitrage.

Wholesalers' income depends on multiple identical exchanges separate in space from each other. Exchanges have been meeting this wholesaler requirement by proliferating since 2000, reducing the quality of prices for investors and increasing revenues from HFT arbitrage for exchanges and wholesalers both. Retail brokers are discouraged from seeking to provide investors with the best price. PFOF is inconsistent with retail broker attempts to improve wholesaler prices. Retail brokers eliminate their exposure to the risk of an SEC lawsuit due to poor customer fills by selling unfilled orders to wholesalers in exchange for PFOF. Thus they have no incentive to outperform other brokers.

The entire NMS has become the wholesalers' plaything

The key failure of the SEC's National Market System is that the NMS rules inadvertently pushed investors out of the NMS. This is a horrific outcome for the SEC that had intended to serve investors' best interests. Exclusion of investors from the NMS is the last thing that the SEC had in mind when it promulgated the NMS rules. The SEC's intent was to assure that investors would receive the maximum possible benefit from the securities market transition to electronic trading.

Ironically, the exchanges that once certified the quality of investor prices are no longer available to investors.

The graphic below shows an investor population that receives prices from a few wholesalers. The wholesalers' lackeys, and the retail brokers, gather retail orders to sell to the wholesalers.

The market structure of the NMS (Author)

The graphic highlights the gatekeeper role of wholesalers and high frequency traders (HFT) in the NMS. These wholesaler/HFTs have split the securities marketplace in two. To fill an investor order, retail brokers sell their unfilled orders to a predetermined wholesaler.

Thus, retail brokers accepting investor orders do nothing to provide customers with the national best bid or offer (NBBO) that the SEC requires the brokers to find. Instead, these brokers deliver an outside-the-NMS source of orders to wholesalers. The brokers have become wholesaler's hired solicitors of investor orders.

Wholesalers fill the brokers' customer orders, paying retail brokers a fee, called PFOF. The customers fill themselves is an OTC transaction between the wholesaler and the investor. Thus, there is no direct relationship between the investor's price and the NBBO at the time of the trade.

The price investors receive is the worst price that the wholesalers think they can provide investors without provoking SEC fines.

What the SEC requires of wholesalers

The SEC sets out to identify the NBBO at every point in time by requiring exchanges to provide their best bids and offers continuously, to be matched to those of the other exchanges, producing a consolidated best bid and offer of all exchanges continuously.

That is the theory. But not the reality. Because the exchanges locate their transaction engines in different locations and because computerized HFT trading algorithms now conduct transactions at speeds near the speed of light, the SEC-collected measure of the NBBO meant to identify insider prices is hopelessly stale. The wholesalers make a living improving on the NBBO produced by the SEC when they fill investor orders, and then laying off the resulting price exposure by filling the opposite order for themselves at better insider prices.

The bottom line is that the arbitrage profits wholesalers collect from selling investors securities at stale outsider prices while buying at insider prices generate profits sufficient to pay for the entire insider system created by the NMS - the wholesalers' arbitrage, the brokers' payments for investor orders, and the overhead of the many superfluous exchanges.

Let Investors see inside the now-opaque NMS

The marketplace sleight of hand that leads investors to believe that brokers fill their orders are the best possible prices for the lowest possible cost. How do investors' brokers sell this fiction?

Investors are generally able to invest without paying commissions, leading to the fiction that the retail broker is filling orders free. However, investors' brokers make a living in the NMS from the disparity between the market price and the price investors receive. They receive payments from wholesalers - called Payment for Order Flow (PFOF). Investor cost of using the NMS is buried inside the off-market price investors receive.

How to starve out the wholesalers/HFTs

Branding. There is one fact that could break up the NMS' insider cabal. Was it an exchange that executed the customer order, or a market insider? The reason this is such important information is that an exchange that executes the order has no stake in serving the interest of buyer or seller -- the proverbial honest broker. If an exchange filled the order, no wholesaler paid the broker to burn its investor/customer. It would be easy to show investors the fairness of their fill by attaching the identity of the exchange that filled the order to the transaction to the description of the investor's purchased security -- branding the security as sold through a specific exchange.

This information would have at least three desirable effects.

It would show customers if their broker was intentionally cheating them by taking wholesaler payments for poor fills. That knowledge would quickly create a disincentive for retail brokers to use wholesalers. Once investors know which exchange executes their trades, exchanges would be encouraged to improve the quality of their service to investors. This would put an end to the current exchange universe where the emphasis is on number of trades at many identical exchanges that do not compete with each other. Exchanges would be encouraged to improve on investor service of competing exchanges. In addition, once a particular exchange became more desirable than others were, investors would specify the preferred exchange, resulting in disparity between prices of identical securities listed on different exchanges, which would further curtail interexchange arbitrage.

Exchange colocation. To put an end to the pointless arbitrage of exchange price differentials based only on the difference in the exchanges' locations, the exchanges could be required to colocate their transaction engines. Colocation would assure that disparities in prices among exchanges would be the result of exchange price quality differentials -- better bids and offers -- not based on the time required to send an order from one exchange to another.

Conclusion

This change in market structure would most likely eliminate all but one exchange for each security traded unless exchanges differentiate their services. Thus, if the exchanges do not compete for investors by improving the quality of their product, only the listing exchanges would survive.

Investors could easily understand these two changes - exchange branding and colocation - and could easily identify the benefits to themselves. There would be no SEC-induced expansion of expensive new market structure. In contrast the SEC's proposal for auctions of retail broker orders to wholesalers would create another layer of market expense.

Indeed the likely outcome of branding and colocation is a dramatic reduction in the resources used to support the investment process.

This article focuses on two measures that regulators could take in order to promote market efficiency. The article that follows this one will focus on innovation within the existing market rules that would also return market control to investors. The path of innovation in the next article depends only on the profit incentive for change. The regulators need not act if investment firms solve their own problems with the wholesalers.