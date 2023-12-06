Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Macro: Durable Goods

Dec. 06, 2023 5:34 AM ETXLI, VIS, FIDU, IYJ, FXR, UXI, RSPN, SIJ, AIRR
Alhambra Investment Partners profile picture
Alhambra Investment Partners
2.12K Followers

Summary

  • Durable Goods peaked in June. We saw some strength in September, October is again weak, expect November to be better given a really bad Nov. 22.
  • The $16B drop in Durable Goods Orders is from a drop in non defense aircraft orders.
  • Since June 2023, there is no doubt we have slowed. This is especially true of the headline number with the loss of aircraft orders.

Durable Goods Demand Rise Sharply In April

Justin Sullivan

By Douglas R. Terry, CFA

First and foremost, Durable Goods peaked in the short term in June. A repeated theme, we saw some strength in Sep., October is again weak, expect November to be better given a really bad Nov. 22. Aircraft orders are

This article was written by

Alhambra Investment Partners profile picture
Alhambra Investment Partners
2.12K Followers
Alhambra Investments is a Registered Investment Advisory firm based in Miami, FL.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLI--
Industrial Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
VIS--
Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares
FIDU--
Fidelity® MSCI Industrials Index ETF
IYJ--
iShares U.S. Industrials ETF
FXR--
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.