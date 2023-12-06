miroslav_1/iStock via Getty Images

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR), or PGE, is an electric utility in the northwestern corner of Oregon that generates and transmits energy to 926,000 retail customers. It was founded in 1888 as the Willamette Falls Electric Company and its territory includes some 51 incorporated cities, but the main focus is the City of Portland, west of the Willamette River. It holds the US Department of Energy’s No. 1 Ranking for the highest customer participation rate in renewable programs of any utility. Portland General Electric has six generating plants (five are natural gas and one coal fired), three wind farms and seven hydroelectric facilities. The company’s total generating capacity is 3,300 megawatts and during periods of extreme weather it will often purchase energy in the wholesale market. Standard & Poor’s rates the company as BBB+, or medium investment grade.

Five-Year Share Price History (Seeking Alpha Charting)

PGE’s peak share price was $62.37 in February 2020. Currently the price is $41.98, a 32.7% drop over the last three and a half years. The overall utilities sector is down 12.0% since February 2020 and down 15.0% in 2023, while the S&P 500 is up 13.0%. Utilities are having their worst year since 2008, but PGE’s share price has declined significantly more than the overall sector.

Part of the problem is the rise in substitute yields. While the utility sector is averaging a 4.0% payout, the current 3-month treasury yield is 5.35% and PGE is paying a 4.53% dividend. However, what lowered Portland General Electric’s share price beyond the overall utility decline is a shareholder class action settlement of $6.75 million in 2022, preceded by $128 million in losses from “ill advised” speculative energy trading in 2020. These lowered earnings about $0.90 per share that year, and the two individuals that conducted the trades are no longer with the company.

Portland General Electric Market (2023 Investor Presentation)

POR stock is a Buy Below $44.00 per Share

Results for the third quarter were recently reported and 2023 earnings guidance was adjusted from $2.60 to $2.75 per share to $2.60 to $2.65 per share. Third quarter income was reported as $0.46 per share, versus $0.65 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022. The number was lower as PGE had to compete for electricity on the wholesale market to satisfy demand as this August was the hottest month recorded in Portland. Peak demand was about 3,900 megawatts while the company’s generating capacity is 3,300 megawatts. When multiple utilities are facing the same problem, the price of energy rises substantially in the market. GAAP earnings per share were $2.60 in 2022 and $2.72 per share in 2021. They were $1.72 in 2020, when the energy trading losses were accrued.

Portland had record heat in August 2023, but also experienced extreme heat in 2021. July and August of 2022 also had some of the hottest days on record for the area, so there is a bit of a pattern seen the last few years. Despite the possibility of rising costs from wholesale energy purchases, PGE continues to estimate long-term earnings per share growth of 5-7.0% per year. According to the company, in severe heat conditions, “PGE has successfully implemented two Public Safety Power Shutoffs, one in 2020 and one in 2022…”

With the revised earnings guidance, I have used two different methods to value PGE’s shares, a comparable P/E ratio and a discounted cash flow. In order to do this I researched P/E multiples for electric utilities. According to Gabelli Funds 2023 Utilities Update “defensive sectors (utilities, healthcare and consumer staples) were among the worst performing in the first six-months of 2023…. and electric utility valuation multiples have declined from 23x forward earnings in early 2020 to 17x 2023 and 16x 2024 earnings estimates.” This multiple is the lowest since 2008. Yardeni Research also publishes frequently updated P/E ratios for utilities, the most recent issued on December 1, and showing that electric P/E multiples are currently 15.3x forward earnings.

Current Electric Utility Multiples (Yardeni Research)

Using this recent multiple with revised earnings estimate of $2.65 for 2023, the valuation of PGE shares is $2.65 x 15.3 = $40.55. Using the forward 2024 earnings estimate of $2.85, the value would be $2.85 x 15.3 = $43.61.

As a second method of valuation, I used a discounted cash flow. I began with the high end of the 2023 consensus earning, or $2.65, with a growth in earnings per share of 5.0%. While the utility estimates 5-7.0% earnings per share annual growth, in reality it often seems to come in at the lower end of this range or be variable. For the second year I have used an earnings estimate of $2.85 per share. The average annual return of the S&P 500 over time has been about 9.8%, and I’ve looked at this as a starting point for the discount rate. I used 9.25% here given the favorable regulatory environment for PGE, discussed below. The reversion rate used in this calculation was 7.0%.

Discounted Cash Flow (Author Calculated)

The numbers produced by these two methods indicate a value range of $43.61-$44.29, so a fair value of about $44.00 per share. As I have stated before, P/E ratios are based on historic data, while the discounted cash flow is an attempt to project forward. The fair value per share estimate of $44.00 seems reasonable and anything below it should be a buy.

Oregon Is a Favorable Regulatory Environment

According to Morningstar, “Oregon regulation is mostly constructive with forward-looking rates and timely decisions.” PGE has had four favorable rate case settlements in the last five years.

The Oregon Public Utilities Commission (OPUC) which regulates PGE has three governor-appointed commissioners, each with a four-year term. The current chairperson is Megan Decker, appointed in April 2017. She has previously served as Vice-Chair of the Energy Resources Committee for the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners. She also served as the Chief Counsel for Renewable Northwest, and has dealt with utility law in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Montana.

The Oregon Commission is knowledgeable and has consistently approved investments in renewable energy and this is certainly the direction that PGE is headed in. It approved the Biglow Canyon Wind Farm early on, which has already been in operation for 15 years. The rate structure in Oregon is considered decoupled, so is not exclusively reliant on customer usage for revenues. Most recently the OPUC approved a rate case for 2024 allowing a 14.0% increase ($724.0 million) in the rate base to $6.2 billion, with a 9.5% return on equity (this has been status quo for a while). There was also a revenue increase of $391.0 million applied to retail customers. The allowed return on equity of 9.5% has a ceiling and a floor; there is a customer surcharge if the actual ROE is below 8.5% and a customer refund if PGE’s actual return rises above 10.5%. Also, moving forward the company will be able to recover 80.0% of its "prudent" open market electric purchases.

PGE has a targeted capital structure of 50.0% debt and 50.0% equity, as set forth in the 2022 annual report. This is authorized by the Oregon Public Utility Commission. Long-term debt was $3.38 billion at the end of 2022 (32.4% of total assets) and $3.28 billion at the end of 2021 (34.6% of total assets).

PGE currently has the 13th least expensive electric rates in the country, with an average charge of $0.1117 per kilowatt hour in 2022, up from $0.1089 per kilowatt hour in 2021, so there is likely room for further rate increases in the future. By way of comparison, Duke Energy (DUK) charged an average of $0.1044 per kilowatt hour in 2022, while Dominion Energy (D) was $0.1117, Evergy (EVRG) was $0.1097, and Southern Company (SO) was $0.1229. Two of the most expensive utilities in the country were Consolidated Edison (ED) at $0.2643 per kilowatt hour and PG&E (PCG) at $0.2836.

A Safe Dividend with 17 Years of Growth

The company has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years at a compound annual growth rate of 4.49%. Over the last decade it has grown at 6.0% per year. The first dividend payout was in 2006. Prior to this, the dividend stream was interrupted by Enron’s 1997 acquisition of PGE, which bought it for $2.0 billion in stock and $1.1 billion in debt. In 1999 and in 2001, Enron tried to sell PGE for a profit and finally after Enron’s bankruptcy was concluded, the company was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in April 2006. The dividend history over the last 10 years is presented below:

10-Year Dividend Growth (2023 Investor Presentation)

To analyze the company’s payout ratio, I have used GAAP earnings instead of Non-GAAP. These reflect the 2020 energy trading losses and you can see the payout ratio rises to 92.44% in that year; however the payout ratio based on cash flow is still a comfortable 28.34%. Other than this single year, the payout ratio for PGE consistently ranged from 60-70.0%, within the company’s long-term target, see below.

Payout Ratio History (Value Line and Author Calculated)

Ahead in the Transition to Renewables

PGE is subject to several legislative acts that almost guarantee high levels of capital expenditures for the transition to renewable over the next five years. The first was written by the Oregon State Legislature and is the Clean Energy Targets Bill passed in 2021. It requires electricity providers in Oregon to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions to 80.0% below baseline emissions (an average of 2010-2012 levels) by 2030. Emissions are to be eliminated by 2040. This is a tight timeline and a significant rate of reduction. As of 2022, PGE’s power generation was 8.7% coal (very low compared to most US utilities), 54.6% natural gas, 24.2% wind and 12.5% hydro. It is in the process of winding down its one remaining coal generation facility.

There are also two federal acts that will impact PGE. The Inflation Reduction Act, passed in August 2022, incentivizes utilities to move away from coal generation and has set a target of a 40.0% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2030, down from a 2005 benchmark. Tax credits are provided for the next 10 years to install solar and wind generation. The act also provides $9.7 billion in loans for rural “electric cooperatives to purchase or build new clean energy systems.” The other important legislation that will impact PGE is the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which was also passed in 2022. This bill provides $65.0 billion in grants for development of clean energy projects and upgrades to transmission lines. PGE has already been awarded several grants including $250.0 million to upgrade a major existing transmission line and $50.0 million for its Smart Grid Chip project, which will enable the company to have real-time information from each of its meters.

To further facilitate the transition to renewable energy, PGE has entered into a project with NextEra Energy (NEE) for the construction of a 311 megawatt wind facility named Clearwater, in eastern Montana. It will have 269 turbines and will come on line this month. PGE will own 208 megawatts of the 311 total being acquired in these agreements. PGE already operates two other wind farms, Biglow Canyon Wind and Tucannon River Wind Farm with a combined 333 turbines. Below is a forecast of PGE’s capital expenditures for the next five years, including 2023. The cost of the Clearwater Wind Project elevates expenses for this year, after which capital expenditures decrease and become more steady.

5-Year Capital Expenditures (2023 Investor Presentation)

Population Growth is Slowing in Oregon

Metropolitan Portland has a population of about 2,220,000 as of 2023 and over the last five years has grown at about 1.1% annually. Population for the State of Oregon has slowed over the same time frame, and in fact it was slightly negative in 2022 when the state population declined to 4,240,137 from 4,256,301 in 2021. Before that population growth was only about 0.5% per year.

Even so, long-term annual energy deliveries are forecast to grow at 2.0% per year. This is expected to be driven by high-tech industrial customers, with industrial currently being 28.0% of PGE’s customer base. The Interstate 5 corridor in the Portland area has been expanding with traditional industrial development and the “Silicon Forest” is also part of PGE’s territory, with its high-tech manufacturing. Companies here include Intel, Google, IBM, HP, Xerox, Microsoft and numerous startups. The industrial load growth was 6.8% per year from 2017-2022, far above the company’s commercial and residential base. Residential users, which represent about 38.0% the total, are expected to be the stable and slower growing customer segment.

Risks to Outlook

The first risk to our outlook is that PGE falls short of its peak load demand and has to go into the market buy power in another extreme weather event. The wholesale market is variable. Generally, PGE needs to have higher generating capacity so it is not reliant on wholesale purchases. Another risk is the climate; many utilities have had lower incomes with warmer winter weather in 2021 and 2022. However, PGE’s rates are usage decoupled, beginning in 2024 with its new rate plan. Also a risk (this is true for all utilities) is more interest rate hikes from the Fed, which will raise payments on the company’s debt, although the current debt levels seem manageable.

Conclusion

Portland General Electric is slightly undervalued (about 5.0%) and pays a 4.50% dividend that has increased each of the last 17 years, since the company was relisted. It appears to have the Oregon Public Utilities Commission on its side with another very favorable rate hike for 2024. Although its Oregon residential customer base is growing rather slowly, industrial users are making up the difference and increasing at a much higher pace, with a recent annual load growth of 6.8%. This is partially due to the “Silicon Forest” high tech area in northwest metro Portland. PGE is definitely ahead of the curve in the mandated transition to renewables and it is the primary utility in a major US metropolitan area, with an attractive yield. The company is well positioned for the future and despite the 2020 energy trading stumble, I believe it is a strong investment.