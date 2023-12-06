Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Halliburton: Not Enough Projected Growth To Offset Its Asset To Liability Relationship

Dec. 06, 2023 6:13 AM ETHalliburton Company (HAL)1 Comment
Leland Roach profile picture
Leland Roach
77 Followers

Summary

  • Shares for the Halliburton Company are currently overpriced and need to be reduced by approximately $4 before the share price warrants a buy rating.
  • While Halliburton's valuation suggests an 8% upside when put through a discounted cash flow analysis, this still isn't enough upside when considering all the liabilities on Halliburton's balance sheet.
  • There are other oil and gas companies that have a better relationship between their assets and liabilities and offer a better investment opportunity.
View of the pumpjack in the oil well of the oil field. Arrangement is commonly used for onshore wells producing little oil. It is overground drive for a reciprocating piston pump in an oil well.

Funtay

The Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has seen an impressive amount of growth from 2022 to 2023 and I believe that currently when taking into account the company's valuation from both a net asset value and a discounted cash flow perspective

This article was written by

Leland Roach profile picture
Leland Roach
77 Followers
A value investor that's interested in post bankruptcy, NAV, and undervalued microcap stocks. I only invest in companies that have layers of value behind them and little to no debt.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HAL, RIG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

C
CPA022784
Today, 6:40 AM
Comments (1.76K)
IMO, in the age of buybacks, debt-to-equity ratios are increasing less useful. Many outstanding companies and investments actually have negative equity as a result of buybacks. HAL has done a ton of buybacks and its close peer SLB has done virtually none. If you adjust for that, their ratios are almost the same in the mid 50s. Also, DCF valuations are nice for tech names, but the market generally uses EBIDTA multiples for energy.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HAL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HAL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HAL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.