Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VNLA: Still A Buy, Will Continue To Perform

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.05K Followers

Summary

  • The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has performed well in 2023, with a 5.24% total return and minimal volatility.
  • Investing in VNLA has outperformed investing in the S&P 500 since January 2022, with lower drawdowns and volatility.
  • VNLA is expected to continue delivering high yields and outperforming the market, especially if the Fed cuts rates in mid-2024.
  • The portfolio managers have taken an active approach, increasing the fund duration as rates have peaked.
  • Most of the fund exposures are below 1% of the collateral, while all issuers are investment grade.

Digital arrows

temniy/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Boring works, especially when one does not know what the new year will bring. We are in the midst of another significant market rally, driven by relief over a perceived peak in rates and better-than-expected economic market data. Equities

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.05K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in VNLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VNLA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VNLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VNLA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.