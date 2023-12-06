Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
hulubalang profile picture
hulubalang
Today, 8:15 AM
Comments (955)
Snowline is an explorer with a FD mkt cap of US$560M, no resource estimate. It's a big discovery but the deposit appears fairly compact. The company keeps drilling holes right through the middle, another few big holes released today. (The drill map looks like Swiss Cheese.)

The company richly valued. We are still awaiting a maiden resource and management seems in no hurry. The stock has been heavily pumped. I think shares could correct significantly if the resource comes in under 10M oz.
