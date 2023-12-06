Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach Says Sell The Magnificent Seven: Buy XLU Instead

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • A highly regarded billionaire investor recently voiced a bearish outlook on the magnificent seven and market cap-weighted ETFs like SPY and VOO that hold them.
  • Instead, he believes that diversification into more defensive and increasing relative exposure to smaller-sized companies makes sense right now.
  • We share why we think that XLU is a very attractive pick instead of the magnificent seven right now.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit - Day 1

Matt Winkelmeyer

Billionaire investor and "Bond King" Jeffrey Gundlach, CEO of DoubleLine Capital, has recently voiced his concerns about the investment appeal of the "Magnificent Seven" technology stocks. In this article, we look at his concerns and examine a very attractive risk-adjusted alternative: the

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us at High Yield Investor for a 2-week free trial

We are the #1-rated high-yield investor community on Seeking Alpha with 1,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 150+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
25.85K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

psgros profile picture
psgros
Today, 7:18 AM
Comments (419)
Do you plan on making XLU a trade alert?
FrankTrades profile picture
FrankTrades
Today, 7:09 AM
Comments (641)
How do we know if this is insight or marketing?
k
kevinconnolly
Today, 7:16 AM
Comments (3.19K)
@FrankTrades Senior--------WELL SAID-------how can anyone trust what someone is saying in public??------what is he saying in private to his special clients?? I have followed (meaning pay some attention) Senior Gundlach over the years and he is to be taken with a grain of salt-------and not expensive salt from the Adriatic!! Just Sayin!!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About XLU

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on XLU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.