Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

H
HenryBL
Today, 8:45 AM
Comments (179)
Thanks very much for the article. Totally agree that a high quality dividend ETF, mid stream stocks and REIT stocks is great approach. I also came to same conclusion but only just went into mid stream so need to start saving more to build it up! But was I wondering if you think there is any role at all for high yield, investment grade bonds to provide guaranteed (albeit declining in real terms with inflation) income? At least the retiree knows they will get this each month and until they retire or any money they dont spend they can be reinvesting the coupons back into their dividend portfolio which can compensate for some of the lost real value over time. Relying 100% on the stock market just seems a bit risky for me especially with 6% yielding IG corporate bonds.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMLP--
Alerian MLP ETF
BND--
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares
EBBGF--
Enbridge Inc. CUM PREF SHS SR1
EBBNF--
Enbridge Inc. CUM RED PF S L
EBGEF--
Enbridge Inc. RED PRF SHS SER5
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.