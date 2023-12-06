Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Insurance Industry - The Inflation And Issuance Challenges

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.34K Followers

Summary

  • Insurance is making national headlines in 2023 as major providers retreat from writing new policies in large parts of the country and renewal premium prices skyrocket.
  • Elevated asset valuations, escalating rebuilding costs, and larger and more frequent natural disasters have lowered the insurers’ profitability and are likely to result in sustained premium price hikes in the coming years.
  • As an economically connected and highly regulated industry, the inflationary impacts of disruptions to insurance typically transmit through the economy over multiple years and that is our base case for this cycle as well.
  • The historical precedent for insurance industry turmoil to contribute to persistently elevated core services inflation also helps to inform our short duration position in the portfolio.

A big currency wave swallows the building

Hiroshi Watanabe

By Michael Pensky, CFA; Tom Becker

“State Farm and Allstate Exit California;” “Farmers becomes latest company pulling out of Florida;” “In Louisiana, more than 20 companies have shut down or left the state.” Newspaper headlines like these have appeared with disconcerting

This article was written by

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.34K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CMF--
iShares California Muni Bond ETF
PWZ--
Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF
FCAL--
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
MINN--
Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF
MUB--
iShares National Muni Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.