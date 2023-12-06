Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

P
Phil Dumfee
Today, 8:48 AM
Comments (13.03K)
Private payrolls increased by 103,000 in November, below expectations, ADP says

And this is during the Christmas hiring season. Mass layoffs in January.
deercreekvols profile picture
deercreekvols
Today, 7:49 AM
Comments (25.24K)
Where to start?

Crude strategy? We do like our Gas, Oil, Pipeline, and Tanker stocks.

Self-driving? As long as we are not calling Tesla's FSD self-driving, all is good.

Over the hill? Big banks don't like the rules. There is a surprise.

Eating their words? Anytime economists are eating their words, it should be news.

We are going off the menu for this developing gem featured on CNBC this morning. Tesla faces a growing revolt in Scandinavia after Danish dockworkers joined a sympathy strike with Swedish mechanics, heaping pressure on the electric vehicle giant to grant collective bargaining rights to employees. Jan Villadsen, the the chair of Denmark’s 3F Transport union, said Tuesday that IF Metall and Swedish workers are “fighting an incredibly important battle” and therefore have his union’s full support. Villadsen added that “even if you are one of the richest in the world, you can’t just make your own rules.” “We have some labor market agreements in the Nordic region, and you have to comply with them if you want to run a business here,” he said.

U.S. stock futures wavered Wednesday as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average tried to rebound from a two-day slide. Futures tied to the 30-stock Dow rose 33 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures each added 0.2%.

More later-

Have a great day everyone and remember: Let's be careful out there.
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
Today, 7:39 AM
Comments (1.34K)
Dear Readers,

We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here - seekingalpha.com/... - to join the separate political discussion.

Purely political comments on this Wall Street Breakfast article will be removed by moderators.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.