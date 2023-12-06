Wand_Prapan/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) surged last Thursday during after-hours trading following the release of positive data from MOMENTUM, which is a phase two trial evaluating the effect of their GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist (Pemvidutide) as a treatment for obesity. The top-line data were strongly positive. A dose-dependent and statistically significant weight loss reduction was shown. There were no major adverse events, and the discontinuation rate for placebo exceeded that of the treatment arms. At face value, this looks like a home-run.

Yet still, the stock slid from ~$5.80 from the first initial market open to ~$4.50 as of the time of writing. Investors seem broadly optimistic, yet, there may be more than meets the eye with Pemvidutide.

Thesis

I am assigning a sell-rating to Altimmune, as I believe that this spike in the share price represents an opportunity for investors to unload their shares before the stock depreciates in the future. It makes sense to sell the stock now for several reasons:

1) MOMENTUM is not as successful as it seems. The cardiovascular benefits are impressive and the efficacy is strong, but the discontinuation rates relative to Mounjaro makes the data far less compelling. Blood glucose control is a vital advantage that Mounjaro enjoys in particular, and MOMENTUM does not suggest that Pemvidutide measures up in this regard.

2) The pipeline is still very young. Moreover, their GLP candidate is several years behind in a landscape that is becoming increasingly competitive; Pemvidutide is equally behind in NASH.

3) An active at the market shelf offering worth ~$135 million exists as of their latest quarterly report (November 7th.) With a market capitalization of ~$300 million, the risk of present shareholders getting diluted is acute; this dilution could also come suddenly too.

To sum it all up, the risk posed by the uncertainty is too high. Altimmune's pipeline is young, and their recent GLP-1 data does not do enough to distinguish itself (in my view.) Consequently, I feel a sell-rating is appropriate.

My Issue With MOMENTUM

From an efficacy perspective, I think that Pemvidutide packs a punch. Over 30% of the patients in the highest dose arm of the trials experienced a weight of ≥20%; over 50% of the highest dose arm patients experienced a loss of ≥15%. The mean weight loss for the low, medium and high dosages were 10.3%, 11.2% and 15.6% respectively (p<0.001 for each arm.)

Two impressive secondary endpoints were hit too: statistically significant reductions in both triglycerides and total cholesterol was demonstrated in all treatment arms. This relationship was dose-dependent. Given that cardiovascular disease and obesity are co-morbid conditions, there is a specific benefit to this effect. However, in my view, this is where the good news ends.

According to this dataset, Pemvidutide's glucose control benefit is virtually non-existent. There was almost no change in the HbA1c measurement at the 48 week mark compared to baseline. Contrast Pemvidutide's minimal effect with Mounjaro's ability to control blood sugar, which was what first won it approval from the FDA as a treatment for diabetes. Cross-trial comparisons can be unproductive, but there exists a large body of clinical trial data and published academic research that speak to Mounjaro's ability to control blood glucose - published research and extensive data which does not exist for Pemvidutide.

What worries me the most is the high drop-out rate for the treatment arms. A high drop-out rate for the placebo arm of an obesity trial is a given, since participants will quit if they do not see progress. But a high drop-out rate in the treatment arm can obfuscate a full picture of the data.

MOMENTUM Study Design (Altimmune's Corporate Presentation )

Notice how only 57.7% of the study participants randomized into the highest treatment arm were able to complete the study on the study drug; this may partially explain the strong top-line efficacy. It would be valuable for investors to be able to see the how the dataset morphs under last observation carried forward analysis, which would allow previously observed values to be factored into the assessment. It should also be noted that this study finished at the 48 week mark. Mounjaro's highest measured discontinuation rate was ~14%, and that figure is from the highest dose-arm of a phase three trial that concluded at the 72 week mark. Why is Pemvidutide's discontinuation rate so high? What is the significance of Pemvidutide having a higher discontinuation rate at the 48 week mark than Mounjaro at the 72 week mark?

The risk in my mind is that Pemvidutide will be unable to distinguish itself from Mounjaro (and whatever superior drugs that may emerge.) To me, the sum of the data we have seen is simply insufficient in demonstrating superiority. If Altimmune is unable to show that Pemvidutide is superior or has a unique value-add, then it will find itself in the difficult spot of competing against entrenched incumbents with a me-too product.

Young Pipeline, More Room To Stumble

The younger the pipeline, the more inherent risk baked in. Altimmune's pipeline has no therapies in phase three trials, and Pemvidutide is far behind. Mounjaro is a beast by itself, and stealing market share from it will require exceptional commercial execution coupled with a strong product. The difficulty of having the latter element is that Mounjaro is not the only competition. Many other biotechnology companies, big and small, are trying to capitalize on the GLP-1 gold-rush.

Recently, we saw that Pfizer (PFE) stumbled with their GLP-1, forcing them to scrap a once-promising candidate. Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) has an impressive candidate, and large players are already investing in the "next generation" of GLP-1s. How does Altimmune intend on competing against such a large tide of competition in this realm? It's unclear to me.

In NASH, there is the same issue. Drug development in this space is exceptionally difficult, so much so that many have taken to calling it a graveyard. However, Madrigal's (MDGL) Resmetirom is on the verge of finally winning approval in March. If this happens, then it will become the first FDA approved drug for this difficult to treat indication.

Pemvidutide managed to succeed at reducing liver fat in a phase 1b trial, but it remains to be seen if these liver fats reductions will translate into efficacy on either FDA approved surrogate endpoints: NASH resolution without the worsening of fibrosis, or fibrotic reduction without the worsening of NASH. The only certainty is that Pemvidutide is far behind Resmetirom in clinical development. Top-line results from their phase 2b NASH trial of Pemvidutide is due by 1Q'25, and a phase three trial will both take time to enroll and to complete (likely another year and a half.) At the minimum, it appears that Altimmune is at least three years behind Madrigal.

This head start gives Madrigal the opportunity to dominate the NASH market. Not only will the total NASH population shrink from the increasing prevalence of existing GLP-1 therapies, but Resmetirom will likely also capture most of the NASH market share left. In a sense, Altimmune is just. entering a race that has already started. There is a high risk too that future late-stage NASH trials could fail, like almost all of the others.

HepTcell looks interesting, but it is an early-stage asset in another competitive market. Buying today before more data is unveiled would be premature; top-line data from the therapy is expected Q1'24.

Financials

Altimmune is well-capitalized with a significant amount of liquidity. They have ~$87 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand and ~$54 million in liquid short term investments. With no debt on the books, their financial position appears secure. However, it is almost a certain that they will raise money in the future to fund new clinical trials.

More likely than not, they will continue to sell more shares in order to push the pipeline forward. As of their latest fiscal quarter, they have an active shelf-offering; this allows Altimmune to sell new shares to the open market to raise funds at their own discretion.

On February 28, 2023, we entered an Equity Distribution Agreement ("the 2023 Agreement") with Evercore Group L.L.C., JMP Securities LLC and B. Riley Securities, Inc., serving as sales agents, with respect to an at-the-market offerings program under which we may offer and sell, from time to time at our sole discretion, shares of our common stock, having an aggregate offering price of up to $150.0 million. During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, we sold 3,536,284 shares of common stock under the 2023 Agreement resulting in approximately $13.9 million in net proceeds, and as of September 30, 2023, $135.7 million remained available to be sold under the 2023 Shelf. Source: Altimmune's 3Q'23 Earnings

We do not know how much more Altimmune can raise from the offering as of today, but the risk of dilution is high for as long as the shelf is active. With a market capitalization of ~$250 million as of the time of writing, injecting ~$130 million worth of new shares would translate into a ~50% increase in the share count; this is a serious risk that prospective shareholders should weigh.

For the past four quarters, Altimmune's cash burn rate has averaged ~$20 million. This staying constant for the upcoming quarters means they only have ~7 quarters of runway left. Unless they can find more favorable external financing, Altimmune may soon find itself in a position where they need to tap into their shelf offering. And if they do, these new shares entering circulation may depress the stock price.

Conclusion

The current share price represents not an opportunity to buy, but one to off-load any existing shares. Altimmune is developing Pemvidutide in two competitive fields with strong incumbents, and the risk of shareholder dilution is high. Given that I believe MOMENTUM is not as successful as it seems (and the high level of uncertainty,) I would assign Altimmune a sell-rating.

Risks To Thesis

It is worth acknowledging all of the ways in which my sell-rating could pan out to be incorrect:

1) For one, there is the chance that a larger biotech company is willing to wager on Altimmune's pipeline. The market capitalization is relatively small, and Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) recent acquisition of Carmot shows that there is M&A appetite for smaller players.

2) The broader biotech market has been quite depressed in the past few months. Any rally in the upcoming quarters would lift all boats, potentially translating into a meaningful appreciation of Altimmune's share price.

3) HepTcell could post compelling data in Q1'24, which would meaningfully de-risk the pipeline. This is the most imminent catalyst, and it could change the narrative behind Altimmune completely.