Rithm Capital's Sector Comparative Analysis - Part 1 (Includes Recommendation For 19 Peers As Of 12/1/2023)

Scott Kennedy profile picture
Scott Kennedy
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Part 1 of this article compares RITM’s recent investment composition, leverage, hedging coverage ratio, quarterly BV, economic return (loss), and current valuation to 19 mREIT peers.
  • Due to what has occurred during the fourth quarter of 2023 (fluctuating rates/yields), understanding the composition of RITM’s MSR/investment and derivatives portfolio is crucial in understanding current/future performance.
  • My current RITM BV projection and updated price target is in the “Conclusions Drawn” section. RITM is currently deemed undervalued (buy recommendation).
  • I also provide a list of the mREIT covered stocks I currently believe are undervalued (a buy recommendation), overvalued (a sell recommendation), or appropriately valued (a hold recommendation).
  • Part 1 also performs a detailed analysis of RITM’s MSR and derivatives portfolios as of 9/30/2023. This includes RITM’s projected performance during the fourth quarter of 2023 (through 12/1/2023).
Finance and money technology background concept of business prosperity and asset

Ralf Hahn

Focus of Article

The focus of PART 1 of this article is to analyze Rithm Capital Corp.’s (NYSE:RITM) recent results and compare several of the company’s metrics to 19 mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) peers. This analysis will show past and

This article was written by

Scott Kennedy profile picture
Scott Kennedy
22.51K Followers
Scott Kennedy is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Certified in Financial Forensics (CFF). He is currently a partner at a national accounting firm. His has extensive experience in: closed-end funds, energy, financials, healthcare, homebuilders, pharmaceuticals, private equity, REITs, telecoms, C-corps., estates, high net worth individuals, LLCs, LLPs, S-corps., and trusts. Scott is a contributor to the investing group The REIT Forum. Features of The REIT Forum include: Exclusive REIT focus analysis, proprietary charts and data models, real-time trade alerts posted multiple times a month, multiple subscriber-only portfolios, and access to the service's team of analysts and support staff for dialogue and questions on the REIT space. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GPMT, MITT-B, MITT-C, RC, RCB, RITM, RITM-D either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I currently have no position in AAIC, ACRE, AGNC, ARR, BXMT, CHMI, CIM, DX, EFC, IVR, MFA, MITT, NLY, NYMT, ORC, PMT, or TWO. I have an indirect conflict of interest with ABR and STWD. Me, along with the Marketplace Service where I am currently a contributor, will not provide investment advice, reply to questions, or engage in discussions regarding these two mREIT stocks. Colorado Wealth Management Fund is long: RITM-D, GPMT-A, DX-C, EFC-A, RITM-C, EFC-B, PMT-C, PMT-B, CIM-B, AGNCP, CIM-D, RITM-B, RITM, GPMT, and RC.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

G
GWAND
Today, 10:12 AM
Comments (116)
Excellent analysis! Thank you! Question. If mortgage rates drop significantly in next couple years, presumably the MSR value of portfolio gets adjusted down putting significant downward pressure on results. Is the key that profitable mortgage origination then picks up to offset? Or is it more the other natural financial hedges kick in to offset? Or is it a carefully blend?
d
dpinvestor2000
Today, 10:11 AM
Comments (18)
Scott,

I love reading your work.

One comment on this article, you state in the RITM holdings that they hold SFR loans. They actually own single family rental homes, not loans.
Greg_Maryland profile picture
Greg_Maryland
Today, 10:07 AM
Comments (1.67K)
Very nice note, thanks for sharing. Long RITM-D.
s
stonergreg13
Today, 9:21 AM
Comments (2.17K)
SK,

Nice to see you covering RITM, as always, excellent analysis. Looking forward to part 2. Common and preferred’s ( own all 4 series), are the 3rd largest position in my entire portfolio.

Greg
P
Patrick Harden
Today, 9:13 AM
Comments (508)
I struggle to see how RITM maintains REIT compliance given the number of TRSs it has to have to hold all the non-qualifying assets. Even as a REIT, the tax drag on the corporate entity is still significant compared to peers. I'd like a little more visibility on the timing of the proposed spin-off of the Operating Companies and what that entity looks like before investing. The future business model is still unclear to me.
v
vernon18
Today, 9:11 AM
Comments (586)
GO RITM!
R
Rick Rocket
Today, 9:07 AM
Comments (213)
Long RITM 9800 shares. Avg cost 9.26
