PM Images

Article Thesis

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) has risen massively over the last half year, but shares still offer a nice dividend yield of 10% today, while also still trading at a pretty inexpensive valuation. While RITM was an even better buy earlier this year, Rithm Capital still could be rewarding for someone buying today.

Past Coverage

I last covered Rithm Capital in June in an article in which I called Rithm Capital an attractive investment and gave it a "Buy" rating. Since then, between dividend payments and share price appreciation, shares have returned 38%, around 4x the return of the broad market over the same time frame.

With the price having changed a lot, and with Rithm reporting quarterly earnings twice since my last article, while there was also M&A news around the Sculptor deal, it's time to take another look at this high-yielding mortgage REIT.

Rithm Capital Continues To Evolve

Rithm Capital is a mortgage REIT, but it is a very "untraditional" one -- its business has changed quite a lot over the years and the company continues to evolve. Its business model is also somewhat unique, as it combines investments in (excess) mortgage servicing rights with the ownership of operating businesses in the mortgage servicing and origination space. Most other mREITs are more focused, e.g. on agency MBS alone, and most peers also stick to their strategy throughout different market situations.

Rithm Capital's strategy first experienced a major change during the initial phase of the pandemic, when forced asset sales due to funding issues caused book value declines. RITM's management quickly saw that ultra-low interest rates, caused by massive monetary stimulus, would be very positive for real estate markets, which is why the investments in mortgage originators and servicers were pretty smart. Those boosted RITM's profits at a time when its mortgage servicing rights were hurt by high refinancing activity due to interest rates being very low. Weakness in one area was offset by strength in another area, and that has also worked out well in the last 1.5 years or so when the situation reversed: Rising interest rates resulted in lower mortgage origination profits, but the same rising interest rates were positive for Rithm's mortgage servicing rights, as there was less mortgage refinancing activity.

More recently, Rithm Capital's management around CEO Michael Nierenberg has been moving the company towards an additional industry: Asset management. The acquisition of Sculptor Capital Management will set a base for building out this business over time -- while RITM will not turn into a second Blackstone (BX) anytime soon, this is an area with significant growth potential. During the most recent earnings remarks, the company's CEO explained (emphasis by author):

This was a terrific quarter for our company— the firm continues to pivot towards our vision for Rithm 2.0 as we not only focus on our core business, but also other opportunities across our platforms in becoming a leading global asset manager. We expect to close the Sculptor transaction in the fourth quarter. During this quarter, we also announced the acquisition of Specialized Loan Servicing (“SLS”) for a purchase price of approximately $720 million. This acquisition helps grow our third-party servicing business and reinforces our position as one of the leading non-bank mortgage servicers in the country.

Rithm Capital is thus ever-changing and ever-expanding -- in a good way. While business ventures such as the planned expansion in the asset management space come with execution risks and there is no guarantee that RITM will achieve its goals when it comes to the asset management business, RITM's management has proven to be very capable in the past, guiding the company successfully over many years.

Data by YCharts

Even factoring in the hefty crisis in 2020 caused by the pandemic, RITM has returned around 150% over the last decade, for an annual return of 10%. Going forward, total returns could be north of that, I believe, due to two reasons:

- First, it is unlikely that we will see another 2020-stile crisis in the near term, although that can't be ruled out, of course.

- Second, RITM's valuation is far from high right now, as we can easily see in the following chart:

Data by YCharts

Rithm Capital Corp. has traded at more than 1x book value for many years, even the 10-year median book value multiple, which includes the very low prices seen in 2020, is a little north of 1.00. Today, however, RITM trades for just 0.85x book value.

If Rithm Capital has generated appealing total returns over the last decade despite trading north of book value for the majority of those years, and especially ten years ago, at the starting point, then there is, I believe, a good chance that returns will be better when one buys shares at a way lower valuation. Of course, valuations can remain depressed and there is no guarantee that the book value multiple will expand back towards 1.0 or above, but the "reversion to the mean" trend indicates that there is a solid chance that RITM will not remain this cheap forever.

RITM: Strong Performance

Rithm Capital Corp. reported its most recent quarterly earnings results around five weeks ago. Those results were very strong, with RITM easily outperforming expectations on both lines. Rithm Capital's revenues rose almost 20% year over year, driven primarily by a big increase in the company's net interest income, which expanded from $270 million to $480 million over the last year. Net interest income was also up by around 20% compared to the second quarter, showing that the growth trend is still intact. With momentum on RITM's side, I would not be surprised to see the company's net interest income continue to rise during the current quarter, which could result in another sales beat if Wall Street analysts continue to underestimate the company. History, however, suggests that analysts will continue to underestimate the company, as RITM has beaten revenue estimates in seven out of the last eight quarters, while the company has also beaten EPS estimates six out of eight times, with two estimate "meets".

Profitability also was excellent during the last quarter, with earnings per share beating estimates by more than 50%, hitting $0.58 for the period -- or more than $2.30 annualized. Of course, earnings per share will not necessarily remain this high throughout next year, but the strong profit performance nevertheless shows that Rithm Capital's business model works well in the current environment and that previous estimates about RITM's profitability were too low.

As a result of RITM continuing to outperform expectations while reporting strong bottom-line results, analysts had to up their profit estimates for the current year substantially. Compared to half a year ago, earnings per share estimates for 2023 have risen by a hefty 31% -- considering that shares have risen only slightly more than that over the same time frame, one could argue that the company hasn't really become more expensive despite the massive share price appreciation we have seen over the last half year.

RITM: Nice Yield And Dividend Growth Potential

Rithm Capital currently offers a dividend yield of 9.5%, which is pretty attractive, even in a higher-yield environment where one can now get a considerable income yield from treasuries again. While the dividend yield was lower earlier this year, when RITM was trading at a lower price, the income generation potential of RITM's shares is still very strong.

While we don't know whether the company will raise its dividend in the foreseeable future, I believe that there is potential for a dividend increase for sure. The company currently pays out $0.25 per share per quarter, which resulted in a payout ratio of around 40% for the most recent quarter. RITM used to pay out $2.00 per year, or $0.50 per quarter, before the pandemic. Its earnings per share were in the $0.50 to $0.60 per quarter range back then -- comparable to RITM's profits during the most recent quarter. Of course, the dividend payout ratio was rather high back then, which is part of the reason why the pandemic forced a dividend cut. I do not expect the payout ratio to rise to 80%-100% where it was prior to the pandemic, but Rithm Capital could still increase the dividend meaningfully while maintaining a dividend payout ratio of less than 80%. Taking the 2023 earnings per share consensus estimate of $1.85 at face value, Rithm could pay out $1.20 per year while still operating with a moderate payout ratio of 65%.

Takeaway

Rithm Capital has generated very nice gains over the last six months, but shares still trade around 17% below the 10-year median book value multiple, while the earnings multiple of 5.7 is also very undemanding. At current prices, RITM still offers a very nice yield of 9.5%.

While waiting for a better entry point might work out, RITM still looks pretty good right here and I am eager to see how the company's plans in the asset management space will play out over the coming years.