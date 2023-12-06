Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rithm: Massive Gains And This 10%-Yielder Is Still Cheap

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Rithm Capital Corp. offers a dividend yield of 10% and is trading at an inexpensive valuation.
  • The company has evolved its business model and is expanding into asset management, which has significant growth potential.
  • Rithm Capital reported strong financial performance, beating expectations on both revenue and earnings, and analysts have raised profit estimates for the current year.
Money on the edge

PM Images

Article Thesis

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) has risen massively over the last half year, but shares still offer a nice dividend yield of 10% today, while also still trading at a pretty inexpensive valuation. While RITM was an even better buy earlier this

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

Comments (5)

w
wwn2001
Today, 10:07 AM
Comments (6.7K)
Bought in after the crash. My largest holding now.
G
Gumfighter
Today, 9:43 AM
Comments (312)
Long RITM-A and RITM-D.
b
bacon2bacon
Today, 9:31 AM
Comments (1.01K)
Good analysis. I have owned NRZ/RITM since the spin off from NCT and it's still my largest holding, adding preferreds during the 2020 sell off. Hopefully the market will finally realize the great business that management has built over the years. It's been unloved and unappreciated since it's spin off.
v
vernon18
Today, 9:39 AM
Comments (586)
@bacon2bacon Totally Agree with you!
ralph1563 profile picture
ralph1563
Today, 9:27 AM
Comments (89)
Great company. Own it since the beginning and have no regrets.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

