Higher For Longer Is Now Lower And Sooner

Strategists across Wall Street are calling the November rally, which has bled into December, too much too fast, claiming that investors are overestimating how aggressively the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next year in anticipation of a soft landing. I would place some credence in what they say if they had anticipated the bull market and continued economic expansion earlier this year. The major market averages have leveled off to start December, as we need to digest the monster gains in stocks and bonds from last month, but that is a healthy development versus one that questions the premise of the rally. We may have brought forward the year-end rally, but a consolidation during December should set the stage for new all-time highs in early 2024.

In October, I speculated that the discussion would shift from how long rates would stay high to when we would see the first rate cut in 2024, which would come sooner than the consensus expected. Since then, investors have pivoted from expecting just three rate cuts next year, starting during the second half, to as many as five that will begin in the first quarter. The bears contend that such an aggressive pivot from the Fed will not occur unless some adverse events in the economy force it to be that aggressive. Again, I completely disagree. The incoming data shows inflation decelerating ahead of the Fed’s schedule, alongside a rate of economic growth that is sustaining just below trend.

That should allow the Fed to pivot from what is an overly restrictive interest-rate policy to one that is neutral, which means neither restrictive nor stimulative. Fed officials have indicated in speeches over the past year that this neutral rate is approximately 3%. That implies rate cuts of 2.25%. While I doubt we will see all of that next year, five quarter-point rate cuts should be at the low end of what is implemented. Yesterday’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) revealed a much larger-than-expected decline of nearly 600,000 job openings to what is a two-year low. Meanwhile, the quits rate has fallen to its lowest level since early 2021, which further reflects the tremendous progress in bringing the labor market back into balance. This should give Fed officials confidence that easing back on restrictive policy is the right move in early 2024.

This is why long-term interest rates continue to decline with the 10-year Treasury yield falling below 4.2% yesterday. I think we have exhausted the rally in bonds at the long end of the curve, and just above 4% will probably be the floor, as what was resistance earlier this year is likely now support. In fact, we may see a modest lift in rates as the rate of economic growth sustains.

That is what we saw in the Institute for Supply Management’s survey of service sector companies for November. The index rose nearly one point to 52.7, as business activity and employment strengthened. At the same time, the sub-index for prices paid eased to a four-month low. The strength in services, which dwarfs manufacturing, is even more impressive given the warnings we have heard about the resumption of student loan payments, the rise in loan delinquency rates, and what remains an elevated inflation rate.

The incoming data is gradually painting the picture of a soft landing, which is why short-term and long-term rates are falling, the yield curve is starting to flatten, and investors are in a risk-on mood. I am looking for more consolidation of the November gains to burn off the near-term overbought condition and continued rotation from the Magnificent 7 to the rest of the market’s constituents, as we move towards new all-time highs in 2024.