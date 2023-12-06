Higher For Longer Is Now Lower And Sooner
Summary
- Wall Street strategists believe investors are overestimating the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts for next year, but I still see more cuts than the consensus.
- The market has leveled off in December to digest the gains from last month, but this is a healthy development.
- The incoming data suggests a soft landing, leading to declining interest rates and a risk-on mood among investors.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Portfolio Architect. Learn More »
Strategists across Wall Street are calling the November rally, which has bled into December, too much too fast, claiming that investors are overestimating how aggressively the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next year in anticipation of a soft landing. I would place some credence in what they say if they had anticipated the bull market and continued economic expansion earlier this year. The major market averages have leveled off to start December, as we need to digest the monster gains in stocks and bonds from last month, but that is a healthy development versus one that questions the premise of the rally. We may have brought forward the year-end rally, but a consolidation during December should set the stage for new all-time highs in early 2024.
In October, I speculated that the discussion would shift from how long rates would stay high to when we would see the first rate cut in 2024, which would come sooner than the consensus expected. Since then, investors have pivoted from expecting just three rate cuts next year, starting during the second half, to as many as five that will begin in the first quarter. The bears contend that such an aggressive pivot from the Fed will not occur unless some adverse events in the economy force it to be that aggressive. Again, I completely disagree. The incoming data shows inflation decelerating ahead of the Fed’s schedule, alongside a rate of economic growth that is sustaining just below trend.
That should allow the Fed to pivot from what is an overly restrictive interest-rate policy to one that is neutral, which means neither restrictive nor stimulative. Fed officials have indicated in speeches over the past year that this neutral rate is approximately 3%. That implies rate cuts of 2.25%. While I doubt we will see all of that next year, five quarter-point rate cuts should be at the low end of what is implemented. Yesterday’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) revealed a much larger-than-expected decline of nearly 600,000 job openings to what is a two-year low. Meanwhile, the quits rate has fallen to its lowest level since early 2021, which further reflects the tremendous progress in bringing the labor market back into balance. This should give Fed officials confidence that easing back on restrictive policy is the right move in early 2024.
This is why long-term interest rates continue to decline with the 10-year Treasury yield falling below 4.2% yesterday. I think we have exhausted the rally in bonds at the long end of the curve, and just above 4% will probably be the floor, as what was resistance earlier this year is likely now support. In fact, we may see a modest lift in rates as the rate of economic growth sustains.
That is what we saw in the Institute for Supply Management’s survey of service sector companies for November. The index rose nearly one point to 52.7, as business activity and employment strengthened. At the same time, the sub-index for prices paid eased to a four-month low. The strength in services, which dwarfs manufacturing, is even more impressive given the warnings we have heard about the resumption of student loan payments, the rise in loan delinquency rates, and what remains an elevated inflation rate.
The incoming data is gradually painting the picture of a soft landing, which is why short-term and long-term rates are falling, the yield curve is starting to flatten, and investors are in a risk-on mood. I am looking for more consolidation of the November gains to burn off the near-term overbought condition and continued rotation from the Magnificent 7 to the rest of the market’s constituents, as we move towards new all-time highs in 2024.
Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities.
This article was written by
Lawrence Fuller has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career at Merrill Lynch in 1993 and working in the same capacity with several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management.
He is the leader of the investing group The Portfolio Architect, which focuses on an overall economic and market outlook that complements an all-weather investment strategy designed to produce consistent risk-adjusted market returns. Features include: Portfolio construction guidance, access to an “All-Weather” model portfolio and a dividend and options income portfolio, a daily brief summarizing current events, a week ahead newsletter, technical and fundamental reports, trade alerts, and 24/7 chat. Learn More.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (6)