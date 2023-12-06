Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
China PMI Signals Tentative Growth Revival, Prices Edge Higher

Summary

  • Mainland Chinese economy shows signs of regaining growth momentum in November, with higher output, new orders, and improved business conditions.
  • Business expectations remain below average, leading to job cuts for the third consecutive month.
  • Average prices for goods and services rise slightly, indicating a flat inflation picture.

PMI survey data from S&P Global and Caixin showed the mainland Chinese economy regaining some growth momentum midway through the fourth quarter. Output, new orders and expectations for the year ahead all ticked higher, with a broad-based improvement seen across manufacturing

