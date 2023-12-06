KBA: Wait For It
Summary
- The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF offers a unique platform for investing in Chinese A-share companies.
- KBA's portfolio includes top holdings in leading Chinese companies such as Kweichow Moutai, Contemporary Amperex Technology, and Wanhua Chemical Group.
- Pros of investing in KBA include diversification, potential for high returns, and risk management, while cons include geopolitical and regulatory risks associated with investing in China.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Lead-Lag Report get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
China is a hot mess, and a bottom is out there somewhere. Whenever things turnaround, the KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) may be one to consider. There will be an opportunity for bulls/contrarians on China to make some big gains. I just don't think it's here...yet.
KBA ETF offers a unique platform for investing in the largest and most liquid Chinese A-share companies. KBA is a benchmarked ETF that follows the MSCI China A 50 Connect Index. This index consists of 50 large-cap stocks listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, available through Stock Connect. One of the key features of this index is its futures contracts for Stock Connect-eligible A-shares, which makes it a compelling risk management tool. This feature, coupled with KBA's focus on the largest and most liquid stocks, makes it an attractive option for international investors.
ETF Holdings
KBA's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of holdings. Here's an overview of its top individual positions:
1. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd: This is China's leading baijiu (a distilled Chinese spirit) manufacturer and distributor, making up approximately 7.92% of KBA's portfolio.
2. Contemporary Amperex Technology: The world's largest supplier of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, this company represents about 6.10% of KBA's holdings.
3. Wanhua Chemical Group: A leading chemical product supplier in China, Wanhua Chemical Group makes up about 5.47% of KBA's portfolio.
4. Zijin Mining: One of China's largest gold producers and the second-largest copper producer, Zijin Mining contributes approximately 4.88% to KBA's holdings.
5. BYD: A leading player in the EV market, BYD makes up about 3.87% of KBA's portfolio.
Sector Composition and Weightings
The sector allocation in KBA's portfolio are what you'd largely expect, with Financials, Technology, and Industrials leading the pack. It's worth nothing that China, and this ETF, are ultimately global growth plays, which means if you expect a recession, this isn't something to allocate to from a longer-term perspective.
Peer Comparison
When compared to similar ETFs, KBA holds its own. Its closest comparable, the iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA), charges a slightly higher expense ratio of 0.6%. Additionally, KBA's portfolio is more focused, with a lower allocation to major banks, an important distinguishing factor.
Pros and Cons of Investing
The theme that KBA tracks has several pros and cons:
Pros:
Diversification: KBA offers exposure to a diverse range of sectors and companies within China's A-share market.
Potential for High Returns: As China's economy continues to grow, there is potential for high returns. This must be balanced against an imploding real estate sector there and high debt, so as the saying goes, high risk, high return potential here.
Risk Management: The futures contracts for Stock Connect-eligible A-shares offer a potent risk management tool.
Cons:
Geopolitical Risk: Investing in China comes with its share of geopolitical risks, which can impact the performance of the ETF.
Regulatory Risk: The Chinese government's regulatory measures can have a significant impact on the companies within KBA's portfolio.
Conclusion
Investing in the KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF is a good way to get access to China. The problem is the timing here. The chart, honestly, looks awful.
I'd rather wait for a real capitulatory move in global equities to allocate here. It's a good fund for what it does, and think it's one to trade after a washout. We are nearing that, but not there just yet.
Markets aren’t as efficient as conventional wisdom would have you believe. Gaps often appear between market signals and investor reactions that help give an indication of whether we are in a “risk-on” or “risk-off” environment.
The Lead-Lag Report can give you an edge in reading the market so you can make asset allocation decisions based on award winning research. I’ll give you the signals--it’s up to you to decide whether to go on offense (i.e., add exposure to risky assets such as stocks when risk is “on”) or play defense (i.e., lean toward more conservative assets such as bonds/cash when risk is “off”).
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The Lead-Lag Report is provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC. All opinions and views mentioned in this report constitute our judgments as of the date of writing and are subject to change at any time. Information within this material is not intended to be used as a primary basis for investment decisions and should also not be construed as advice meeting the particular investment needs of any individual investor. Trading signals produced by the Lead-Lag Report are independent of other services provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC or its affiliates, and the positioning of accounts under their management may differ. Please remember that investing involves risk, including loss of principal, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC, its members, officers, directors, and employees expressly disclaim all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information in this writing.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments