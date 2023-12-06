J. Michael Jones

We have had a hold rating on Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) stock after converting trading gains into a long-term house position. The stock has moved mostly sideways since that call. We think a Hold rating is still appropriate given the growth and valuation mix here.

The stock has been good for trading, as Ollie's operationally has had mixed performance over the years. It has had volatile quarters, depending on their merchandise buyout strategy and how well it is received by consumers. The company continues to expand operations and open up new shops in strategic locations to attract new customers.

Overall, Ollie's discount pricing has worked, and the company has grown its market share, despite competing with both the big-box type stores and lower-end dollar stores with overstock merchandise. If you have ever been inside of one, it really is a smorgasbord of offerings with a really random inventory. We think, for new money, you want to wait for a pullback into the $60s, given the growth and valuation combination.

Despite the strong market over the last 6 weeks, OLLI stock has mostly held its range.

Data by YCharts

The just reported Q3 was mixed, but there was strength relative to consensus. The company once again saw higher sales and earnings from a year ago, and while this was expected, it was stronger than anticipated. As we move forward, the company also raised guidance. It is a beat and raise, we love to see that when holding a long-term position with the house's money.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings' Q3 Performance

In Q3, OLLI saw net income that rose 37.8% from a year ago to $31.8 million from $23.1 million. Net income per diluted share rose to $0.51 on an adjusted basis, which was a beat of $0.06 versus consensus, and up from $0.37 last year. EBITDA was up 29.5% to $55.1 million while margins increased 120 basis points to 10.6%. We do note, however, that these margins declined 180 basis points from Q2, which was a bit surprising.

Still, by all accounts, this was a strong quarter. This beat on earnings came on the back of a strong sales figure. Q3 sales were up 14.8% to $480.1 million and beat consensus estimates by $11 million. This was driven by a strong increase in comparable sales, which increased 7.0% from the prior year, as well as new store units under operation.

Raised Guidance

We continue to like holding shares here. Performance has been strong the last two quarters, and as a result, management raised guidance:

Based on the strength of our third quarter results and current business trends, we are raising our sales and earnings guidance for the full year.

This was another beat and raise out of the company, with operating income now seen at $223 million at the midpoint for the year, up from $216 with EPS at $2.80 up from $2.70. Still, the valuation is a bit stretched here. While the company can grow into this valuation if it continues to execute, it will be tough to see shares really move much past the $80 mark in our opinion, as shares are priced for near-perfection at 28X, rather rich for a brick-and-mortar retailer. However, the balance sheet is strong, and the company is buying back shares.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings' Balance Sheet

Ollie's has a healthy balance sheet for a retailer, perhaps adding a few more points to its valuation assignment from the market. Cash and cash equivalents balance as of the end of Q3 was $264 million, up from $182 million at the end of Q3 2022, but is down from $310 million to start Q3. Ollie's had no borrowings outstanding under its $100 million revolving credit facility and $91.8 million of availability under the facility as of the end of the quarter. Ollie's ended the period with total borrowings, consisting solely of finance lease obligations, of $1.5 million.

Essentially, the company is debt-free, folks. So why the cash drain from the sequential quarter? Well, Ollie's spent $36.1 million on CAPEX and spent $10.8 million in cash to repurchase shares. CAPEX was dedicated to developing and opening new stores, in fact, a record 23 new stores were opened in the quarter, and the company expanded its distribution center in Pennsylvania while developing a new distribution center in Illinois.

Final Thoughts

We think you continue to hold this investment, but in reality, this is another great stock for traders. While the last few quarters have been strong, given the volatility in the closeout markets, predicting how products will be received by consumers is difficult, and Ollie's faces tough quarters from time to time.

Right now, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. shares are priced for ongoing strong quarters, but a poor quarterly print could slam shares. As such, we think new money should wait for better entry, but we love the expansion of the store footprint and the consecutive beat and raise quarters. We continue to hold a position entirely in house money as a result of strong trading gains. Longer term, with no debt, and strong cash flows, we would not rule out the possibility of a dividend in the future here.