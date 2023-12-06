Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fortescue: Fortunes Still Tied To Iron Ore

Dec. 06, 2023 11:30 AM ETFortescue Ltd (FSUMF) Stock
The Panoramic View profile picture
The Panoramic View
652 Followers

Summary

  • Fortescue is one of the largest iron ore producers in the world, and most of its revenue comes from producing iron ore.
  • Fortescue is diversifying into green hydrogen to help decarbonize the steel industry. If successful, the company could be an integrated green steel producer.
  • The return on equity on green hydrogen and green steel might not be high, however, given the capital-intensive nature of the business.
  • In the long term, Fortescue may need to succeed in green hydrogen or green steel to offset decreases in iron ore demand from China.

Reclaimer Stacker and Stockpile on Iron Ore Mine Site

CUHRIG

Fortescue Ltd (OTCQX:FSUMF) may have recently changed its name from Fortescue Metals Group, but it is still an iron ore company.

As it stands, Fortescue is the fourth-largest iron ore miner in the world, and the company gets most

This article was written by

The Panoramic View profile picture
The Panoramic View
652 Followers
The Panoramic View is dedicated to covering the latest developments in the market with a particular focus on dividend stocks and stock movements. PM for questions

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FSUMF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FSUMF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FSUMF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.