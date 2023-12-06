Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Birkenstock: Walking On Overvalued Ground

Dec. 06, 2023 11:32 AM ETBirkenstock Holding plc (BIRK) Stock1 Comment
WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
4.43K Followers

Summary

  • Birkenstock, controlled by L Catterton, has seen significant growth in the past decade, but its valuation may be too high.
  • The company's strategy of expanding in markets like China and India and focusing on direct-to-consumer sales appears to be successful.
  • While Birkenstock has a strong brand and potential for growth, its current valuation is demanding and may not be sustainable long term.
Footwear Company Birkenstock IPO Reportedly Coming On Wednesday

Ethan Swope/Getty Images News

Despite only recently having its IPO, Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) is a brand that has survived for hundreds of years, since the company was founded in Germany in 1774 by Johann Adam Birkenstock. The company, however, is no longer controlled by the Birkenstock family, but instead

This article was written by

WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
4.43K Followers
Fin-tech startup leveraging machine learning technology to discover investing opportunities and to generate growth-optimal portfolios. Publisher of the WideAlpha AI-Selected Index, which has markedly outperformed its benchmark.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling shares, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion, or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Non-GAAP Earnings profile picture
Non-GAAP Earnings
Today, 11:54 AM
Comments (3.9K)
My thoughts exactly, great brand but crazy valuation, like most IPOs. Another thing I'd add is that I looked back on my notes on the F-1, and there are 109 mentions of the term "Adjusted EBITDA"! The original Herr Birkenstock must be rolling in his grave about what these private equity scumbags are doing with this treasure of a company that he founded.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BIRK

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BIRK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BIRK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.