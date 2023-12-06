Ethan Swope/Getty Images News

Despite only recently having its IPO, Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) is a brand that has survived for hundreds of years, since the company was founded in Germany in 1774 by Johann Adam Birkenstock. The company, however, is no longer controlled by the Birkenstock family, but instead by L Catterton, a private equity firm backed by Bernard Arnault's LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY). It bought a controlling interest in the company in February 2021, in a deal that valued the company at about €4 billion. While the company has grown significantly since then, we don't believe it justifies the value of the company more than doubling. That said, its strategy of growing in markets like China and India and focusing more on direct-to-consumer sales appears to be working.

Birkenstock's popularity has gone through various cycles, and in some cases the brand has been famously embraced by celebrities such as Kate Moss and Gwyneth Paltrow. The company claims to be the inventor of the "foot-bed", which attempts to make walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").

Popular Again

After experiencing a decline in popularity at the start of the century, in the past ten years the company has been seeing significant growth again. The company characterizes its revenue growth as sustainable, but the history of the brand shows more of a pattern of cyclical popularity. It is possible that some of the marketing and branding strategies borrowed from LVMH might make growth more sustainable this time. Still, we believe investors should be cautious and not attribute the company a valuation multiple akin to that of a technology startup.

Google Trends

Growth

Growth has indeed been quite strong over the past decade, with revenue growth averaging ~20%. It is important to note that a significant growth driver has come from price increases far above inflation. Unit growth, which we believe is more sustainable, has been more modest. We believe that companies that keep raising their prices above inflation risk eventually causing consumer backlash, or becoming more vulnerable to competition as the price to value they offer consumers gets diluted.

Birkenstock Holdings Investor Presentation

Strong brand

One reason they have been able to increase prices so much is that they have a strong brand with loyal brand fans. This is earned in part by a strong reputation, which is the result of the company maintaining tight control over quality and output. Perhaps a little more controversial, the company also creates "artificial scarcity" to motivate consumers to pay high prices to secure their purchases. So far, this strategy seems to be working well for the company, but we believe it could eventually backfire if they push it too far. The company is not shy about their strategy, as can be seen in the title of one of their investor presentation slides.

Birkenstock Holdings Investor Presentation

Part of the strategy to maximize profits also includes very low marketing spending, with the company sharing that ~90% of Birkenstock buyers come through unpaid channels, and 60% of consumers learning about the brand through word-of-mouth. At the same time, the company is trying to take control of its distribution, by increasing DTC and reducing the percentage of revenues coming from distributors. We believe this is a good strategy to increase profits, but one that will eventually reach a limit.

Birkenstock Holdings Investor Presentation

Financials

Increasing prices, taking control over distribution and increasingly selling directly to consumers, expanding to new markets, and creating "artificial scarcity" have resulted in a sharp increase in profitability.

We believe the company can probably continue increasing profits with these strategies for a few more years, but do not believe them to be sustainable long-term.

Birkenstock Holdings Investor Presentation

Valuation

If we annualize the adjusted net profit for the first nine months of 2023 we get ~€243 million, or ~$262 million. With a market cap of ~$9.15 billion this puts the price/earnings ratio at ~35x. Such a high multiple does not leave much room for error for investors.

Birkenstock Holdings Investor Presentation

While we agree that Birkenstock is a strong brand, we do question whether it deserves a higher multiple than Nike (NKE), or luxury giants like LVMH or Richemont (OTCPK:CFRUY). While Birkenstock is expected to grow more rapidly, we do not believe its brand will prove as recession resistant as many of the brands that these two luxury conglomerates own.

Data by YCharts

Risks

The biggest risk we see for investors in Birkenstock is the lofty valuation at which shares currently trade, and which leaves little room for disappointment. If growth starts to decelerate investors would likely react by quickly selling their shares.

We believe it is common for IPO's to be overvalued, as private owners usually know their companies and markets very well, and they have incentives to time their market entry in a way that maximizes the share price. If we use the Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) as a proxy for investing in companies that recently joined the market, we can see the total return significantly underperform the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the popular Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) that is a good approximation for the NASDAQ and technology stocks.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

We believe Birkenstock is a strong brand with growth potential, but find the current valuation too demanding. Even if they are expected to grow at a lower rate, we believe luxury brand conglomerates to be more attractively priced. Even Nike, which we would argue is one of the strongest consumer brands in the word, is priced at a lower forward price/earnings ratio. We believe this is no accident, as private owners have an incentive to time their IPOs to get the best possible valuation. It is possible that the company could grow into its valuation, but we believe there is little room for error or disappointment. Based on the stretched valuation, we are starting coverage with a "Sell" rating, as we see the risk/reward as not very attractive for investors at current prices.