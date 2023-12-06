Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference (Transcript)

Dec. 06, 2023 10:49 AM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.59K Followers

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference December 6, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ed Bastian - CEO

Glen Hauenstein - President

Conference Call Participants

Ravi Shankar - Morgan Stanley’s Airline Analyst

Ravi Shankar

Great. Morning everyone. Welcome to day two of the Morgan Stanley Consumer Conference. I’m Ravi Shankar, Morgan Stanley’s Airline Analyst. One of the most enduring parts of the consumer in 2023 has been travel and we’re very excited to kick off day two here with arguably the best premium franchise in the U.S. airline industry Delta Airline, our top ranked stock within our coverage and we’re very happy to have with us CEO, Ed Bastian and CEO [Ph], Glen Hauenstein gentlemen thanks so much for being here.

Before I turn the stage over to Ed for some opening remarks I want to remind everyone that disclosures related to Morgan Stanley's relationships are available at morganstandley.com/research disclosures and obviously if you have any questions please we'll have a Q&A towards the end of the session and with that Ed you want to take us off.

Ed Bastian

Thank you Ravi. Well thank you Ravi and it's very good to be here. I just enjoy the opportunity to talk about our company and our brand. We need to remind ourselves that this is webcast, so we filed an 8K this morning which confirmed our fourth quarter guidance which we had presented I guess mid-October which is a sigh of relief to some given how the year has been an interesting year in our industry.

One of the things that has struck me is that we're talking before we came up is that this is the first time that we've been present at this conference as a consumer at consumer conference and you

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About DAL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DAL

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.