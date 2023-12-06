Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Despite Debt Exchange, Carvana Is Still Not A Buy

Dec. 06, 2023 11:49 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA) Stock
Summary

  • Carvana successfully completed a debt exchange in September with higher interest rates.
  • Carvana faces heavy revenue headwinds in 2023, with a decline in net sales and SG&A expenses consuming all gross profit.
  • Carvana's cash flow situation improves in 2023, but the causes are short term, and operating cash flow would have been negative without changes in working capital.

Carvana"s Stock Price Jumps On The Company"s Debt Restructuring Plan

Justin Sullivan

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was once a giant in the automotive retail space, with a $70 billion market cap. This year, the company found itself in a challenging position, with quarterly losses and heavy share price volatility. With bond prices depressed and a 2025 maturity

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.04K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

