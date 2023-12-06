Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rose's Income Garden 81 Stock Portfolio November Update: Green Value Of 3.65% And 6% Yield

Dec. 06, 2023 11:53 AM ETPFLT, PNNT, BMY, CVS, T, VZ, JPST, SHYG, BTI, MA, DNP, GD, DLNG.PR.A, OHI, ABBV, NNN, RITM.PR.D, DLNG.PR.B, FSK, SBRA, ARDC, NML, PTMN
RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • RIG is beating SPY over the last 2 years since its inception by 11.1% all the while paying income with a 5+% yield.
  • Rising valuations for dividend-paying stocks continue, with RIG currently yielding 5-5.6% and has a 6% forward yield.
  • In November, 28.4% of RIG's portfolio paid dividends, with no cuts or raises, and the portfolio is up 3.65% YTD without dividends.
  • RIG has 81 stocks in various sectors and is considering adding a preferred share sector listing as it owns 8.
loan investment residential building house, real estate, property, mortgage concept. hand put coin stacking on wood table in green park background. startup graph growth up wealth.ESG.financial saving.

Thithawat_s/iStock via Getty Images

RIG

Rose's Income Garden, "RIG", had 81 stocks for November in the main 11 stock market investment sectors, and I am considering creating a preferred share sector, since RIG now owns 8. Last month, this October

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JPST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Rose owns all stocks listed and a total of 81 as listed in the RIG portfolio at Macro Trading Factory.

Love these articles. Thanks for the update Rose.
