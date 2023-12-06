Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call December 6, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Bloomquist - Vice President, Investor Relations

Sandy Douglas - Chief Executive Officer

John Howard - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Wolf - CL King

John Heinbockel - Guggenheim

Leah Jordan - Goldman Sachs

Scott Mushkin - R5 Capital

Kelly Bania - BMO Capital Markets

William Kirk - ROTH Capital Partners

Chuck Cerankosky - Northcoast Research

Operator

Hello and welcome to the UNFI First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the conference over to Steve Bloomquist, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Steve Bloomquist

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on UNFI's first quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. By now you should have received a copy of the earnings release issued this morning. The press release and earnings presentation, which management will speak to, are available under the Investors section of the company's website at www.unfi.com on the Events tab. We've also included a supplemental disclosure file in Microsoft Excel with key financial information.

Joining me for today's call are Sandy Douglas, our Chief Executive Officer; and John Howard, our Chief Financial Officer. Sandy and John will provide a strategy and business update, after which we'll take your questions.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that comments made by management during today's call may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include plans, expectations, estimates and projections that might involve significant risks and uncertainties. These risks are discussed in the company's earnings release and SEC filings. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements.

