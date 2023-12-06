Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

3 Reasons Why Verizon's Stock Is A Good Buy

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.08K Followers

Summary

  • We think the Verizon stock offers compelling value, given the ongoing trend with pricing, cost savings, and the mid-band spectrum ramp up.
  • Favorable FCF dynamics and ongoing deleveraging momentum enhance the already strong distribution narrative even further.
  • Recent developments on the charts have been quite encouraging whilst the risk-reward looks favorable.
Verizon Wireless Retail Location. Verizon delivers wireless, high-capacity fiber optics and 5G communications.

jetcityimage

Introduction

2023 hasn’t been a particularly rewarding year for the shareholders of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ); on a YTD basis, the stock has only managed to eke out marginal single-digit returns, substantially lower than what the broader markets have delivered.

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.08K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

J
Jlexus1953
Today, 1:26 PM
Comments (2.13K)
Encouraging article as VZ investors have suffered the rath of the market for what is deemed as excessive debt. Some growth coupled with reduced Cap Ex could provide enough FCF for sufficient debt reduction to bring the stock price back.
r
rockjcp
Today, 1:06 PM
Comments (8.28K)
VZ is a Buy under 40! Streaming is a real benefit here.
Pavlusha48 profile picture
Pavlusha48
Today, 12:48 PM
Comments (149)
Not at the current price.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VZ

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.