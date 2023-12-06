Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Oaktree Specialty Lending: 3 Reasons To Buy This 11% Yield

The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Since Oaktree took over the management of OCSL in 2017, portfolio quality has increased through the pursuit of a first lien investment strategy.
  • The BDC has ample liquidity and could take advantage of debt buying opportunities during a market crash, especially in the secondary market.
  • The dividend is well-supported by GAAP net investment income, making shares attractive for income-focused investors.
  • The premium of 2% to NAV is well worth it, in my opinion.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) is an Oaktree-backed BDC whose portfolio has materially improved in quality since the global asset manager took over management in 2017. Oaktree Specialty Lending has re-oriented itself and successfully employs a first lien strategy, which is

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OCSL, ARCC, RITM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Pavlusha48
Today, 1:06 PM
Comments (149)
It is too expensive now.
Paul L.
Today, 1:09 PM
Comments (150)
@Pavlusha48 11% yield and it's too expensive....at what price are you interested?
