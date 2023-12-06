Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bank of Canada Retains Its Hawkish Bias

Dec. 06, 2023 12:10 PM ETEWC, FLCA, BBCA, VCE:CA, FXC
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.45K Followers

Summary

  • Bank of Canada kept rates unchanged as expected, but had to recognize that rates are “clearly restraining spending” and that disinflation is happening at a faster pace.
  • However, that was not enough to drop the threat of another hike if necessary.
  • While this is generally good news for CAD, external factors (US data in particular) remain much more relevant.

Bank of Canada building in Ottawa downtown.

Iryna Tolmachova/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

By Francesco Pesole, FX Strategist

Sticking to the tightening threat

The Bank of Canada kept rates unchanged at 5.0% today, as widely expected. The policy statement noted that "higher interest rates are clearly restraining spending: Consumption growth in the

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.45K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWC--
iShares MSCI Canada ETF
FLCA--
Franklin FTSE Canada ETF
BBCA--
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF
VCE:CA--
Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF
FXC--
Invesco CurrencyShares® Canadian Dollar Trust ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.