2024 Year Ahead Outlook: iShares Investment Strategy

Summary

  • We are likely at the end of the Fed’s hiking cycle, but don’t anticipate rate cuts until the second half of 2024. The shape of the yield curve and the trajectory of growth will be key drivers of returns.
  • Investors piled into cash in 2023. Staying there risks missing the returns in stocks and bonds during the ‘pause period’ between the last hike and the first cut.
  • 2024 will be a year to pick your spots. We see opportunities to deploy cash selectively across asset classes.
  • In fixed income, we prefer pairing intermediate duration core holdings with differentiated income seeking exposures.
  • In equities, we favor adding downside protection in core exposures while taking targeted risk in loveable laggards.

2024, 2023, The Way Forward, Motivation, Planning

Urupong/iStock via Getty Images

By Gargi Pal Chaudhuri

While conventional wisdom suggests that a rate cut boosts performance, historical data shows investors could actually be rewarded the most in a pause period, before easing begins. - Gargi Pal Chaudhuri,

