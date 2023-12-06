Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) CEO David Goulden presents at Nasdaq 49th Investor Conference Call (Transcript)

Dec. 06, 2023 12:21 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.59K Followers

Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) Nasdaq 49th Investor Conference Call December 6, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Goulden - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Nowak - Morgan Stanley

Brian Nowak

All right. Thank you everyone for joining us. From day two of the 2023 NASDAQ Investor Conference. We hope it's been a productive couple of days. We're very thrilled to have David Goulden with us, the CFO of Booking Holdings.

Before we get started, David, let me read the all-important disclosures.

David Goulden

Thank you. Please do that.

Brian Nowak

Please note that all important disclosures, including personal Holdings disclosures and Morgan Stanley disclosures, appear on the Morgan Stanley public website at www.morganstanley.com/ researchdisclosures.

Some of the statements made today by Booking Holdings may be considered forward-looking. These statements include a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ material, any forward-looking statements made today by the company are based on assumptions as of today and Booking undertakes no obligation to update them.

Please refer to Booking Holdings’ Form 10-K or Form 10-Q, for a discussion of the risk factors that may impact actual results. How are you doing?

David Goulden

Good. You?

Brian Nowak

Good.

David Goulden

Great to be here.

Brian Nowak

Thanks for joining us again.

David Goulden

Very welcome.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Brian Nowak

Our annual catch up on what is going on in the state of travel and the year ahead in travel. So maybe let's start with that. So the state of the overall travel market, and sort of you made some comments at earnings about sort of the demand resiliency and demand trends around the consumer.

What is sort of the latest commentary you're making about sort of the state of travel demand you're seeing through

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BKNG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BKNG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.