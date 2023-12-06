Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Plug Power: Going Concern Warning And Policy Risks - Why I Was So Wrong

Dec. 06, 2023 1:31 PM ETPlug Power Inc. (PLUG) Stock5 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Clean energy stocks, including Plug Power, are facing challenges due to financing costs, community acceptance, and inadequate power grids.
  • Leaked draft guidelines for claiming hydrogen production tax credits under President Biden's climate law are causing concern in the hydrogen industry.
  • Plug Power is facing financial challenges, negative cash flows, and dilution of shareholders, making it a risky investment.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT® on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Die Hand hält einen brennenden Dollarschein.

Sebastian Gorczowski/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Although 2023 was a challenging year for dividend stocks, I am very satisfied with the way things went. I was able to use some major sell-offs to buy my favorite long-term investments, and I believe I'm well-positioned

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
28.69K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Today, 2:19 PM
Comments (45.02K)
Some remarks:

1)
"As we can see below, while the company was able to keep net financial debt low, it heavily diluted shareholders, which contributed to its horrible stock price performance."

There wasn't any meaningful dilution since the stock hit $75 in early 2021. The stock has been declining because of massive execution issues, rapidly deteriorating liquidity, a much weaker-than-expected market environment and poor investor sentiment.

2)
"However, the company is not expecting to go bankrupt anytime soon."

That's just management's expectation.

3)
"The company, which created the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, attributes the challenges to multiple force majeure events, severely constraining the liquid hydrogen market in North America."

The company hasn't created any sort of commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology. Large customers like Amazon and Walmart have effectively been paid by the company to use its GenKey solution. In addition, unfavorable service contracts have caused hundreds of millions of dollars in losses to cover ongoing product reliability issues and massive subsidization of hydrogen delivieries to customers.

If Plug Power would charge the real costs of the technology to customers, they wouldn't sell a single fuel cell solution.

4)
"The company expects its Georgia and Tennessee facilities to operate at full capacity by year-end."

Liquid hydrogen production at the Georgia plant has been delayed several times already. The Tennessee facility has been acquired (and upgraded) years ago already and now it appears to be offline without the company providing any sort of credible explanation.

5)

"Certain new product platforms, such as electrolyzers, show margin expansion despite industry challenges."

Based on the company's reported financials, this statement made by management in the shareholder letter doesn't seem to be true.

6)
"Plug Power also believes that new partnerships with Fortescue and Arcadia illustrate its position as a go-to electrolyzer supplier for large-scale projects.

It's hard to disagree with that."

In fact, it is pretty easy to disagree with that. First of all, these latest "partnerships" haven't resulted in any firm orders or other financial benefits so far and secondly, the company hasn't delivered on a single large-scale project so far.

The only large project to which the company has already delivered products, has dropped the company as supplier last year.

www.hydrogeninsight.com/...

7)
"As I said in my prior article, Plug Power isn't a bad company. At least not when it comes to its products and services."

In fact, it is a terrible company, particularly when it comes to its products and services but management is even worse.
ProbabilisticInvestor profile picture
ProbabilisticInvestor
Today, 2:35 PM
Comments (127)
@Henrik Alex 10 out of 10. No notes
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 2:49 PM
Comments (10.76K)
@Henrik Alex Thank you for adding these notes!
g
greg2222
Today, 2:02 PM
Comments (672)
Leo, congratulations on owning up to a "flyer" that didn't make it. You'll have more time to work on real long-term suggestions for us.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 2:58 PM
Comments (10.76K)
@greg2222 I appreciate the support!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PLUG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLUG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLUG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.