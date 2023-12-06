Plug Power: Going Concern Warning And Policy Risks - Why I Was So Wrong

Sebastian Gorczowski/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Although 2023 was a challenging year for dividend stocks, I am very satisfied with the way things went. I was able to use some major sell-offs to buy my favorite long-term investments, and I believe I'm well-positioned for what may come next.

On a side note, I recently wrote a 2024 outlook with Seeking Alpha, which can be accessed here.

I added to my favorite railroads, I bought defense stocks, real estate dividend stocks, energy stocks, and so much more.

However, I also made mistakes.

My worst mistake was made right at the start of the year.

On January 13, I wrote an article titled The Hydrogen Bull Market Is Here! Why I'm Bullish On Plug Power. Since then, the stock has fallen roughly 75%, making it my worst call ever.

Data by YCharts

Although I was right about the promising future of hydrogen demand, I was dead wrong when it came to the bottoming process of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Plug Power is a major player in North America, offering advanced turnkey solutions and the prospects of a fully integrated green hydrogen ecosystem. While the stock is volatile and dependent on rates and inflation, I believe that PLUG is in a bottoming process, ready to move higher on a long-term basis. - January article

In this article, I'll walk you through my mistake and explain why clean energy stocks are in such a bad spot. I'll also explain why I wouldn't touch Plug Power at these levels, despite the massive discount since I became bullish.

So, let's get to it!

Clean Energy And Hydrogen Are In A Bad Spot

Before I go any further, I never was a big fan of the clean energy trade in general. I have consistently discussed why I am bullish on oil, gas, and even coal, as I do not believe that a forced energy transition will be beneficial.

In the clean energy space, I only really liked nuclear energy and hydrogen as a way to store and transport energy in a more efficient way compared to batteries.

As Bloomberg discussed on November 29, the clean energy trade is in a very bad spot.

Bloomberg

According to the article, the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy in the United States, following President Joe Biden's landmark climate law, faces unexpected hurdles.

Despite promises of billions for clean energy, ambitious renewable projects are on hold, electric car sales are below targets, and the sector has witnessed a $30 billion collapse in the last six months.

Bloomberg

Renewable energy, particularly solar plants, and wind farms, is severely affected by soaring interest rates.

High financing costs have led to a 25% drop in the market value of US companies in the S&P Global Clean Energy Index.

This challenges Biden's climate goals, along with issues like community acceptance, permits, and an inadequate power grid.

Especially for renewable energy stocks, this environment is far from supportive. For example, in 2020 and 2021, renewable energy stocks did well.

They benefitted from very low interest rates and inflation, which allowed them to borrow billions for capital-intensive operations, and it stimulated investors to jump into growth stocks that did not yet generate a profit.

But wait, it gets worse - at least for Plug Power and its peers.

BNN Bloomberg

According to a report by BNN Bloomberg, a leaked draft of the Treasury Department's guidelines for claiming hydrogen production tax credits under President Biden's climate law has caused concern among the hydrogen industry.

The proposed requirements, such as limiting the $3-per-kilogram credit to hydrogen production operations powered by recent clean-power projects, are raising concerns about impeding the industry's growth.

The leaked draft specifies that hydrogen projects must have access to new, clean-power sources on an annual basis until 2027 and on an hourly basis from 2028 onwards.

The Treasury Department, expected to make its guidance public by the end of this year, has declined to comment on the leaked information.

According to the article, some argue that looser rules could incentivize the purchase of low-tech electrolyzers from China, while others support the leaked rules as hitting the rational middle ground.

Hydrogen is considered vital for decarbonizing industries, but concerns persist about the potential environmental impact if strict rules are not in place, which is one of many issues facing this fragile industry.

More Bad News For Plug Power Shareholders

On November 10, Seeking Alpha reported the following on Plug Power (emphasis added):

Plug Power -43.9% to a three-and-a-half year low in Friday's trading after reporting weak Q3 results and flagging going concern warnings, prompting at least four analyst downgrades on the stock.

Analysts were hinting at the company's 3Q23 10-Q.

According to the company, as of September 30, 2023, Plug Power faces significant financial challenges, evident in an accumulated deficit of $3.8 billion and negative cash flows.

The company reported net losses of $726.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

With a working capital of $1.3 billion, including $110.8 million in unrestricted cash, Plug Power acknowledged uncertainties about its ability to continue as a going concern within the next twelve months.

The company's operations have historically been financed through equity sales, convertible notes, debt, and preferred stock.

As we can see below, while the company was able to keep net financial debt low, it heavily diluted shareholders, which contributed to its horrible stock price performance. After all, equity sales are the opposite of buybacks.

Data by YCharts

Despite having available-for-sale securities and equity securities totaling $388.8 million and $67.8 million, respectively, Plug Power's management recognizes the need for additional capital.

However, the company is not expecting to go bankrupt anytime soon.

This is what the company answered when it was asked about the going concern addition to its 10-Q during its 3Q23 earnings call:

I mean we have -- so the language that we've included is oftentimes driven by accounting standards and what you have to evaluate it and manage it. And it's a lot more conservative, obviously, than what we feel like. But I have a $5 billion balance sheet that's unlevered. I mean I really don't have any debt. So there's -- we still are extremely confident about the range of parties and solutions that we're working with. And we haven't seen any tempering of interest given -- I mean it's not news where we sit with our liquidity position and where we're at. We've been pretty clear about that all year in what we're doing and where we're going.

Having that said, the bull case isn't about PLUG avoiding bankruptcy. It's about the company building a business that can generate profits despite high investment requirements while delivering consistent value to shareholders.

For example, the much larger Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) company is a good example of that and one of the long-term plays in this industry that I like.

Unfortunately, Plug Power has some serious issues - besides its going concern warning.

In the third quarter, the company reported revenue of $199 million (+5% year-over-year). However, the overall financial performance for 2023 has been negatively impacted by unprecedented supply challenges in the North American hydrogen network.

Its overall gross margin was negative 69%!

The company, which created the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, attributes the challenges to multiple force majeure events, severely constraining the liquid hydrogen market in North America.

Despite these challenges, Plug Power believes that it remains resilient, leveraging logistics assets to transport hydrogen across the US and implementing contingency plans.

The company expects its Georgia and Tennessee facilities to operate at full capacity by year-end.

Plug Power

Furthermore, despite hydrogen supply challenges impacting overall gross margin, Plug Power achieved a 21% sequential gross margin improvement in the fuel business during the third quarter compared to 2Q23.

Certain new product platforms, such as electrolyzers, show margin expansion despite industry challenges.

Additionally, the company has secured over 1 GW of new electrolyzer opportunities, showing its scale and technology attracting industrial-scale orders.

Plug Power also believes that new partnerships with Fortescue and Arcadia illustrate its position as a go-to electrolyzer supplier for large-scale projects.

It's hard to disagree with that.

Nonetheless, Plug Power incurred a non-cash charge of $41.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 due to higher near-term cost projections. The severe hydrogen shortages have negatively affected direct service costs and timing of fleet upgrades and incurred additional service loss provisions.

PLUG Stock Valuation

As I said in my prior article, Plug Power isn't a bad company. At least not when it comes to its products and services. Unfortunately, that's not enough anymore.

Having a good product is not enough in a market with tremendous uncertainty, funding risks, changing government policies, and rising competition.

Even worse, the company is running out of time. Although bankruptcy isn't imminent, its 10-Q going concern shows the problem it faces, as it will require external funding for many more years, which significantly raises the risks of share dilution and related value destruction.

As we can see in the chart below, the company is not expected to be operating cash flow positive until 2025. This year, operating cash flow is expected to be -$1.40 per share, followed by -$0.10 in 2024.

Earnings are expected to remain negative beyond 2025, which hints at many more years of external funding - likely at highly unfavorable rates in the case of debt funding.

FAST Graphs

The company currently trades at 2.4x sales. It trades at 0.97x 2025E sales.

In general, that would be a very attractive valuation. However, due to ongoing risks, I just cannot turn bullish - not even as a speculative play. After all, the company is losing money on its sales.

However, I also wouldn't short PLUG. The current short float is 27%.

In other words, even short-term positive headlines could come with potentially massive short-covering rallies (that should not be confused with a sustainable rebound).

The bottom line is that I was dead wrong.

I may have been right about hydrogen having a future in our energy mix. However, going with PLUG was a mistake, as there are too many risks.

After everything has been said and done, I think it's good that governments are somewhat dialing back support. After all, I always wanted governments to take a step back and let the market decide which energy sources make the most sense - it's why I own oil.

With regard to Plug Power, I wish them well and hope they make a recovery. However, I cannot get myself to remain bullish.

Investors who want to invest in hydrogen should stick with the big guys who have well-diversified business models and much lower regulation and financing risks.