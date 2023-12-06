Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hasbro's Dividend Yield Pays As We Wait For Recovery

Dec. 06, 2023 1:53 PM ETHasbro, Inc. (HAS) Stock
Building Benjamins profile picture
Building Benjamins
1.48K Followers

Summary

  • Hasbro is down 57% from its high in 2019, but we believe it to be oversold with strong recovery potential.
  • The company is streamlining its operations and focusing on its core brands to unlock their value.
  • Hasbro's Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment is experiencing strong growth, while the Consumer Products segment is facing challenges.

Toymaker Hasbro Misses Earning Expectations

Justin Sullivan

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is a multinational toy and game company selling products in 35 countries. Hasbro is down 57% from its high of $107.52 in July of 2019. We believe Hasbro is oversold and represents strong recovery potential and a big secure

This article was written by

Building Benjamins profile picture
Building Benjamins
1.48K Followers
BuildingBenjamins.com is a free stock picking and market commentary investment newsletter. Building Benjamins is the DBA (doing businesses as) publishing entity for Tradition Investment Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser. We also provide video reports on YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/@BuildingBenjamins. Benjamin Halliburton, our founder, also founded Tradition Capital Management in 2000 and was named “PSN Manager of the Decade” for All-Cap in the 2000s and “PSN Manager of the Decade” for Dividend Value in the 2010s. Since starting his investment career at Merrill Lynch in 1986, Ben has been continuously involved in investing. He managed money while earning a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a focus on finance from Duke’s Fuqua School of Business in 1990, where he was distinguished as a Fuqua Scholar. In 1994, he earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He was the top-performing portfolio manager at his firm, Brundage, Story and Rose, where his “Disciplined Growth Strategy” outperformed the S&P500 in the 1990’s bull market. Ben was the youngest partner at his firm and was called “the best investor I have ever met” by one of the senior managing partners.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HAS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HAS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HAS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HAS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.