KLA Corporation (KLAC) Nasdaq 49th Investor Conference (Transcript)

Dec. 06, 2023 1:06 PM ETKLA Corporation (KLAC) Stock
KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Nasdaq 49th Investor Conference December 6, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Bren Higgins - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Moore - Morgan Stanley

Joseph Moore

Guess we're live. All right, good. Well, we're past our start time. So let's get going. I'm Joe Moore, Morgan Stanley. Very happy to have with us today Bren Higgins, the CFO of KLA. So thanks, Bren, for joining.

Bren Higgins

Yeah. Thanks for having me, Joe.

Joseph Moore

Maybe we could start with kind of an intermediate term view, your view of the wafer fab equipment market has improved. From the start of the year, you're looking at $80 billion. It feels like we're tracking to a number that's maybe even higher than that. So if you can just talk about broad brushstrokes of what this environment looks like and we'll go into some of the details.

Bren Higgins

Yeah, 2023 is an interesting year because it has – we had the 2022 dynamics as it relates to supply chain and a lot of folks were struggling to get tools out the door and ship completed systems. And so, we had a very – I mean, we had those issues, too. But I think, in general, we were able to execute pretty well. And we're actually up about 36% in our semiconductor process control systems business last year against a WFE environment that was, we'll call it, high single-digits.

So we're really encouraged and excited about where things are from an overall demand point of view and where we're positioned in some of the structural things happening in the industry. But 4x better than the industry in terms of growth rate is not what we expected.

I think as you moved into 2023, I think

Comments

