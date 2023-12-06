Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trades At Fair Value And Is Not An Opportunity

Quipus Capital profile picture
Quipus Capital
868 Followers

Summary

  • Transportadora de Gas del Sur operates half of Argentina's natural gas network and has a natural gas derivative liquids processing facility.
  • TGS' recent 9M23 performance aligns with previous forecasts, with the transportation segment at breakeven, the liquids segment experiencing a 32% decrease in operating profit, and the midstream segment showing growth.
  • The company's future forecasts suggest potential operating profits of $390 million in FY25, leading to a fair value assessment and a recommendation to hold TGS shares.

Construcción de gasoducto, Néstor Kirchner, provincia de La Pampa, Patagonia, Argentina.

Foto4440/iStock via Getty Images

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) is one of the leading O&G players in Argentina. The company operates half of the country's natural gas network (including most of the network transporting from the Vaca Muerta basin) and

This article was written by

Quipus Capital profile picture
Quipus Capital
868 Followers
Long-only investment, evaluating companies from an operational, buy-and-hold perspective.Quipus Capital does not focus on market-driven dynamics and future price action. Instead, our articles focus on operational aspects, understanding the long-term earnings power of companies, the competitive dynamics of the industries where they participate, and buying companies that we would like to hold independently of how the price moves in the future. Most QC calls will be holds, and that is by design. Only a very small fraction of companies should be a buy at any point in time. However, hold articles provide important information for future investors and a healthy dose of skepticism to a relatively bullish-biased market.Disclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TGS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TGS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TGS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.