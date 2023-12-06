Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 2023 Corporate Plan Update (Transcript)

Dec. 06, 2023 1:19 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stock
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) 2023 Corporate Plan Update December 6, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Driscoll - Vice President, Investor Relations

Darren Woods - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Kathryn Mikells - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Doug Leggate - BofA Securities

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Devin McDermott - Morgan Stanley

Bob Brackett - Sanford C. Bernstein

John Royall - JPMorgan

Jason Gabelman - TD Cowen

Biraj Borkhataria - RBC Capital Markets

Roger Read - Wells Fargo

Ryan Todd - Piper Sandler

Sam Margolin - Wolfe Research

Paul Cheng - Scotiabank

Josh Silverstein - UBS

Jennifer Driscoll

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the ExxonMobil Corporate Plan Update. I'm Jennifer Driscoll, Vice President, Investor Relations. Joining me today are Darren Woods, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Kathy Mikells, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Our full presentation and prerecorded remarks are available on the Investor Relations section of our website along with the corporate plan news release. In a moment, Darren will provide brief opening remarks, and we'll reference a few slides from this presentation, that will give analysts more time to ask questions before we conclude at around 10:00 Central Time this morning. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

In conjunction with our recent announcements regarding Pioneer Natural Resources, we've included additional information on Slide 2 related to comments or information included in today's presentation. Please be aware that this presentation is not intended to be a solicitation of any vote or approval.

During the presentation, we'll make forward-looking comments. We encourage you to read our cautionary statement on Slide 3. Additional information on the risks and uncertainties that apply to these comments are listed in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Qs. Last, we also provided supplemental information in the appendix of our slides.

