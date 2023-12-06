Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
UiPath Inc. (PATH) Barclays Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Dec. 06, 2023 1:22 PM ETUiPath Inc. (PATH) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.59K Followers

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Barclays Global Technology Conference Call December 6, 2023 11:05 AM ET

Company Participants

Ashim Gupta - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Raimo Lenschow

All right. Okay. 8:06, I think, we better start. Ashim, thanks for joining us. First session for the conference, so no pressure on kind of being -- performing here from us. It's great to have you back. It's kind of funny, last time, we both lived in Connecticut, so why are we flying all the way over to do this conversation?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Raimo Lenschow

Maybe just to get everyone back on the same page is like, you just had, like, very good Q3 results. Your share price reaction suggested even more. So, let's not discuss that part. But like, from your perspective, what were the highlights from the Q3 results?

Ashim Gupta

Yeah, great question. We had a -- we were very positive about our third quarter. I would -- I look at it in three lights.

One, we demonstrated the ability to have a business model that can both drive profitability and growth. The balance of growth and profitability is a focus for us, and has been a focus for us, and we're very pleased with that delivering.

The second is just the positivity and the continued momentum on the go-to-market changes that we've made, and how it's been received by our customers. That is engaging with C-level executives, meeting and selling the platform [beyond] (ph) RPA, really selling multiple elements of the platform, and third is just the vertical strength and the intimacy that we're seeing there.

And then, the third, which is no small feat, is just the power of AI and automation, and how AI is infused in our platform, I think, has resonated well. Just seeing that through

