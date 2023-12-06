UiPath Inc. (PATH) Barclays Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Barclays Global Technology Conference Call December 6, 2023 11:05 AM ET

Company Participants

Ashim Gupta - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Raimo Lenschow

All right. Okay. 8:06, I think, we better start. Ashim, thanks for joining us. First session for the conference, so no pressure on kind of being -- performing here from us. It's great to have you back. It's kind of funny, last time, we both lived in Connecticut, so why are we flying all the way over to do this conversation?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Raimo Lenschow

Maybe just to get everyone back on the same page is like, you just had, like, very good Q3 results. Your share price reaction suggested even more. So, let's not discuss that part. But like, from your perspective, what were the highlights from the Q3 results?

Ashim Gupta

Yeah, great question. We had a -- we were very positive about our third quarter. I would -- I look at it in three lights.

One, we demonstrated the ability to have a business model that can both drive profitability and growth. The balance of growth and profitability is a focus for us, and has been a focus for us, and we're very pleased with that delivering.

The second is just the positivity and the continued momentum on the go-to-market changes that we've made, and how it's been received by our customers. That is engaging with C-level executives, meeting and selling the platform [beyond] (ph) RPA, really selling multiple elements of the platform, and third is just the vertical strength and the intimacy that we're seeing there.

And then, the third, which is no small feat, is just the power of AI and automation, and how AI is infused in our platform, I think, has resonated well. Just seeing that through customer stories and also seeing that through our messaging, and that's well received and much better understood. So, we're very pleased with third quarter.

Raimo Lenschow

And I will touch on some of those points a little bit later again. But, if I start like a big picture, like, if you look at your ARR growth, it's kind of settling down mid-20%s again. And given the scale of the organization and kind of the environment that we're in, I think it's very, very impressive. Is that kind of -- what's driving it? Is that macro getting better? Or is that like you guys executing with Rob now several quarters [indiscernible] getting sharper?

Ashim Gupta

Yeah. Our growth rate reflects really the tangible strength and technological strength of our platform, as well as the execution by the entire UiPath team, especially go-to-market. When you peel that back, again, our ability to take the strategy and execute, whether that's bringing the conversation to the C-level, several marquee deals in the quarter, continuing to drive strong customer growth, particularly at the top-end of $1 million-plus and $100,000-plus customers, and then, seeing the leadership changes that we made early, especially in certain verticals like public sector, seeing those take root, that really is there. So, execution is really a large part of our quarter.

When you look at the macroeconomic environment, we continue to see it as variable. It's been consistently variable, as much of an oxymoron as that may sound. And so, it's definitely had a disproportionate impact on the lower-end of the market, meaning small- and mid-sized companies in our emerging enterprise segment. So, we have seen strength in enterprise, and that strength is also where there is ROI. Feedback from our customers is they're willing to invest where there's an ROI, and we demonstrated that as a company.

Raimo Lenschow

And then, talking about execution a little bit, like, it's a big word. Like, if you think about the software industry is like, yeah, we're working on execution. What exactly do you [execute on] (ph)?

Ashim Gupta

Yeah. I think, at the core of it, it's say-do ratio. What we say, we put into practice, and we also are monitoring the results of it, such that we can make minor adjustments where needed or pivot, whereas, for me, that's like the hallmark of execution. And what goes into that is really starting when you have 4,000 people and on -- greater than 10,000 customers is making sure your position, what you're trying to do, is understood by every employee, you train them, give them the tools to be able to execute, and you go out and make sure that that's -- your resonating -- that's resonating and it's impacting the customers in a positive way. That's how we think about execution.

Raimo Lenschow

And then, what's -- from that perspective, like, [indiscernible] you kind of have, like, some people that were in much larger organizations who are very focused on process, et cetera. Like, what do you get from them, like, that extra...

Ashim Gupta

I think what's the power of UiPath is we have a diversity of experience and I think what people who've seen scaled organizations have brought to us and the experience of growing them is a couple things. One is what does a mature process look like to build a foundation [to scale] (ph). And that credibility is something that gets embraced not by five people, but to scale, you need a broad foundation. You can't build a mile high if your foundation is a [indiscernible]. You need wide foundation. And so, they're very good at being able to [indiscernible] be able to get there.

The second piece is also relationships. I think they continue to elevate the company with our customers. As they elevate customer conversation, it's amazing how the company also elevates and how employees respond.

Raimo Lenschow

Yeah, I can imagine. And I mean, those changes that you talked about, usually it's a journey for an organization. It kind of takes time. Like, honestly, should we talk innings? Should we talk cricket? I don't know the cricket thing. Where are we in terms of innings, in terms of that, kind of...

Ashim Gupta

There's only one inning in cricket.

Raimo Lenschow

Oh, is it? Okay. So, let's not do that.

Ashim Gupta

But what I would say is, look, there's two parts of it, I think, [foundational] (ph). The major change is, like, segmentation of our customer, bringing in the right talent, like [indiscernible] public sector, employing the strategy of getting the -- selling the platform. Those are -- we're well on our way. We feel really good about that.

There are other areas that we are in the early innings of, pricing and packaging. That's -- we feel very good about the progress we've made on simplification there. There is -- we just see a lot of power in being able to go out and see what other advancements can we make and continuing to figure out -- and continuing to package our value for our customers.

The second is AI. I think we've been investing in AI all along. The integration of AI, the messaging of AI, the monetization -- we're in some areas, like document understanding, we're doing that today, but there is even more scope to do that. And those are things that are still in its early years.

Raimo Lenschow

Yeah. Okay. AI will be a big topic in a second, but like I wanted to stay on go-to-market a little bit. What are you seeing in terms of, like, new customer logo, like, getting new clients in versus getting deeper into the installed base at the moment?

Ashim Gupta

Yeah. I think it's very important to first re-articulate what our strategy has been. We've been very deliberate in saying we want to focus on growing and acquiring customers with a high propensity to buy. And that means focusing on the upper end of the value equation, and that's what we've done. In areas like that, enterprise, we're really pleased with the progress in terms of what we're seeing. Quality logos, we announced New Relic as just an example. It's a smaller company, but a really powerful opportunity. Go back to third quarter, companies like Apprio. So, smaller companies, but higher propensity to buy.

In addition to marquee deals, we have -- we continue to drive major insurance companies, major healthcare companies, major manufacturing companies and oil and gas. We're seeing very good progress there. The lower end of the market, that's where we really see more attrition, and that's again deliberate with our strategy and also understandable given the macroeconomic variability is impacting those types of customers. Very small customers that have low ARR and a lower propensity to buy and invest.

Raimo Lenschow

Yeah. Okay. And then, on that note, if you think about it, as you kind of play in this field at the moment, like, what are you seeing on the competitive dynamic as you kind of focus more on enterprise? Like, you talked about the issues on the low end, like -- and I wanted to split it a little bit into the classic, let's talk about those ones, like the private companies -- well, now they're all private companies. Like, what are you seeing from that side? And then, kind of talk about the public ones as well?

Ashim Gupta

Yeah. I think we've -- if you look -- if you divide our competitors between the legacy RPA competitors and the more of what I would say contemporarily viewed competitors, the automation anywhere is in the blue prisms. I feel with confidence and still with a lot of respect, we've leapfrogged. Our capabilities range far beyond RPA. Our ability to reach their customers, the conversation levels we're having, just the size of our installed base, I think we're far away, we're well-moded against those competitors. And while we'll always have a level of paranoia, especially in those areas, I think we feel very good about where we are and how the markets have responded to us.

When you look at the newer competitors, like Microsoft, et cetera, we also feel good about where we are, and we can double-click on Microsoft if that's of interest. But really, Microsoft has been focusing on personal productivity. We are seen by our customers as enterprise-grade productivity, right? So, downloading a few documents from your email versus running claims processing. Value and then therefore revenue is really geared towards those higher enterprise-grade automations. And we that [Technical Difficulty].

Raimo Lenschow

And I get from our end, like, every time someone mentions Microsoft, it's like, "Oh my god, Microsoft is coming." Like, where do you see that -- or what's the conversation that you have with the Microsoft guys in terms of how they think about your partnership, because you're working very closely with them?

Ashim Gupta

Yeah. I think -- first of all, that's a great question, and I'm going to slow it down just to reinforce it. Microsoft has named us their preferred automation partner. Our relationships between Daniel and Rob and their executive team are very strong. And they see our growth positive in lieu of their growth because our cloud is partnered with Azure in a major way.

What I think is misunderstood about Microsoft versus UiPath is really two things. The first is really, they're focused on personal productivity. We are focused on enterprise productivity. So, if you sit down and you think about your corporation or customers or companies that you've seen, you don't hear Microsoft talking about automating claims processing, automating customs forms applications, automating invoice to cash.

Raimo Lenschow

Yeah, I can't see that.

Ashim Gupta

You don't see that with them. And that is where we shine and they know we shine. So, personal productivity versus enterprise-grade productivity.

The second area is Autopilot and Copilot. Copilot and AI has been seen as a strength for Microsoft. And historically, I would say, I think that is significantly changed, viewed as, what does that mean for UiPath? AI is a tailwind for us and Copilot is not really a source of direct competition against our platform. In fact, we have partnerships we're talking about how to further partner with that. Autopilot brings the power of our platform to our customers to make it easier. Copilot cannot do that. Copilot doesn't create a workflow using UiPath platform.

And the AI conversation has been a benefit for us. One, because we didn't react when the news of ChatGPT came out. We've been investing in AI for five years plus. We've been talking about semantic automation for two years plus. Our technology roadmap has already had a lot of that in, and it actually has allowed C-level leaders to recognize that strength in UiPath.

Raimo Lenschow

And then, before I go to AI, like, one last question. The other name that comes up a lot is ServiceNow, where actually, at the moment, there's not that much of a product here, but everyone feels like maybe. How do you see it? And what do you see in customer conversation? Does it even -- does it come up?

Ashim Gupta

Yeah, I'll give two data points on it. One is, ServiceNow is in less than 1% of our deals. We see them in less than 1% of our deals. So, it really doesn't manifest itself as a direct competition. The second piece is, there's [indiscernible] really a lot. So, if you look at our most downloaded [feature] (ph) of our platform and used by our customer, not just downloaded, that is the ServiceNow UiPath Connector. And so, they don't really come up. They're focused on areas and problems like ITSM, et cetera. They can increase their range of solutions. But we are really focused on broad end-to-end automation across enterprise processes.

Raimo Lenschow

Okay. Makes sense. And then now going towards AI. Like, if you think about it, you guys have been trying to automate things for a long, long time. And so, you must have worked on AI. So now, generative AI comes out kind of earlier this year, and everyone is like, "Oh my gosh, you know, UiPath, where should they end up?" Like, how do you see this playing out between, like, classic AI, what generative AI could bring extra, and where you are going to play in it?

Ashim Gupta

The first is, I think the AI wave has elevated the conversation, and I think that's really important to note. People are getting more knowledgeable about it, which is a benefit to us. Where it directly impacts our platform is, AI can think, but automation provides that force of action. That's what UiPath's platform brings. So, you can have a chat and you can have a generative AI chat, but actually going and processing that invoice or retrieving that customer data requires action. That's where this is very complimentary, just at the highest level between AI and automation, and why us at the center of automation, this is a very positive thing for us.

The second piece is there is general AI and then there is specialized domain-specific AI. If I just took an example, when you're dealing with an invoice, to be able to read that document and understand what is on that document, that requires a specialized model, because 70% throughput isn't enough, 70% accuracy isn't enough. You need 95%, 99% accuracy to meet customer value. So, in that standpoint, we actually can build upon foundation models and create specialized AI models, which is one of the things that we are working on, that directly impacts the value of automation for our customers. We are already selling that in products like Document Understanding. We have a ton of opportunity in products like Re:infer, which is Communications Mining, looking at emails and being able to create models to understand what actions can be taken based on that data.

Raimo Lenschow

So, do you think customers are a lot more further advanced in their understanding of where AI plays in for you versus investors at the moment? Because on the investor side, I still get a lot of what the AI contributes.

Ashim Gupta

I think the wave is so large that it varies. Every day there's something new. So, I don't think anybody can say, I finally understand it. I don't think a customer can, an investor can, and I know that we sit at the center of that and we are constantly learning ourselves. What I can tell you is customers who spend time with us when we're brought into their boardrooms, they always leave with an understanding and the feedback that says, "Now we get it. We need both. We understand what you're doing and what this is not doing. We understand how to integrate this better."

Where you see the proof point, so it's not just a discussion, is in the marquee deals that we talked about for the quarter, in our $1 million-plus customers that continue to grow at a rapid pace and our $100,000-plus customers. Those customers are investing not in our older products alone, they're investing in our entire platform and they're also investing because they know the roadmap is very synergistic and helpful in their AI ambitions.

Raimo Lenschow

And then, you mentioned Copilot versus Autopilot et cetera. So, if I think about like if I come to you guys, what do I get on the Autopilot platform?

Ashim Gupta

So, Autopilot brings the power of automation closer and faster to business users and developers. And so, when you look at what we demonstrated or we demoed, if you get to see our FORWARD VI demos, it brings UiPath platform into the hands of the user. You can go and interact with an automation. You can develop automations faster. You can develop -- business users can interact with those automations using Autopilot. Copilot doesn't create the workflow. Copilot can do the things for Microsoft's platform in those areas. It really doesn't have an impact on being able to develop and build automations on UiPath's platform.

So, the three things that you're able to get is: one, you get a better user experience in the front-end building on the large language models, being able to interact and say "Retrieve my travel data" right, as an example of what Graham demonstrated; the second is, business users can develop their own automations faster; and then the third piece of it is, we are able to build core developers or professional developers are also be able to build larger and more complex automations faster and more accurate.

Raimo Lenschow

Okay. And then, now the CFO questions. Like, how do you make money out of that?

Ashim Gupta

So, one is, we're already making money off of it. And I think this is a fact that I really want to emphasize. We've been selling Document Understanding, which is infused with AI for a while now. And when you look at our larger deals, we talked about some of the large healthcare deals or the large insurance deals, Document Understanding has been front and center into those deals, into many of them. So, I think that's first.

Second is, we already have offerings like Communications Mining as well, which are also ramping up in their monetization.

The third piece of monetization for us, even in the short term, is going to be just driving efficiency and faster time to value for our customers. The faster that flywheel moves, the more value they provide, the more that they're going to invest.

In terms of direct monetization of AI, we launched Autopilot into preview. We have hundreds of customers now on that preview. We are excited about the feedback and the value proposition. We're going to listen to the customers, make sure that they see -- how they see value in the simplest way to package so that they will buy it. And that's something that we're going to look at over the -- in the coming quarters and months.

Raimo Lenschow

And so, will that be an extra -- do you charge extra for that or is that part of the platform fee or...

Ashim Gupta

I think we have multiple options. I think we want to listen to our customers first to make sure.

Raimo Lenschow

Yeah, we don't know yet. Okay. And then, last couple of minutes. Since you're the CFO, we need to talk a little bit about the progression on margins and cash flow this year, like really impressive. Like talk a little bit about that journey there.

Ashim Gupta

I'll first quantify it for everybody. If you look at our guidance we provided in third quarter, 900 basis points expansion is what's implied...

Raimo Lenschow

That's pretty good.

Ashim Gupta

...which we're really pleased with and we're really happy. I'll start with saying it is a complete team effort. That's number one.

Number two is it's not at the expense of -- no pun intended, at the expense of starving investments. We're continuing to invest in AI. We're continuing to invest in go-to-market. We have a very powerful business model, strong gross margins, really good land and expand and stickiness from our customer base, which means we're not investing for things that are trit, which is accretive to margins.

And then the third piece is we are able to find pockets of productivity just given our global base that's there and we have a very scalable foundation. If you look at our G&A foundation, we're running hundreds of robots within our finance and our back-office operations. That means that we can continue to scale the company without significant investments in G&A, which also falls through to the bottom-line.

Raimo Lenschow

But getting 900 bps is kind of a pretty big number. Like, how did you achieve -- like I mean, I know like you -- but there must have been like a cultural change in a lot of projects to kind of work differently?

Ashim Gupta

Yeah. I think the first piece was explain -- literally we did scrutinize every line item. I think that's one. The second is a culture of ROI. We preach ROI into our customer base. We talk about ROI internally. So, we're investing because we see ROI, right? But that also means we can curb investments where we don't see ROI paying off. And anybody who invests knows that you never get 100% payoff. So, you're constantly reassessing. That's a second piece -- another piece culturally. And then, it just goes across the board. It's the little, little things that every single employee can impact that adds up, and that gets you to 900 basis points.

Raimo Lenschow

And are we now at the end of the journey on the margin side? Because there's a lot of stuff that you do that where you have the action today, but the benefit will come through later. So, where are we on that journey of action and results?

Ashim Gupta

Yeah. Look, providing longer-term guidance, I think we talked about ourselves being a 20% long-term margin company. I feel like we're really well on our way to that. We're very pleased with where we've executed. We'll provide updates to that long-term when it's the right time.

Raimo Lenschow

So, I'm not getting guidance out of you?

Ashim Gupta

No answer on that one.

Raimo Lenschow

And then last question from me is, if you think about it, you're now nicely cash flow positive. You have good healthy cash balance. Does that trigger rethinking about your kind of usage of cash or how you think about the kind of cash position of the company?

Ashim Gupta

Yeah. I'd start by highlighting like I think our cash position is strong and we're generating large amounts of cash. We've already taken action like returning cash back to our shareholders in the form of the $0.5 billion buyback that we've done. We already purchased 5 million shares as we disclosed here in the last quarter. So, you can see our say-do ratio when we talk about execution and our commitment to that, manifesting in real action.

We have a powerful [indiscernible] and so that I think we have opportunities in M&A if we wish and if we see value, nothing large scale, but there's areas that we can expand upon if needed. And then, we'll constantly reassess how to redeploy cash. Our focus is really just making sure we generate the right ROI for both our customers as well as our investors.

Raimo Lenschow

Yeah. So, Ashim, that's -- look, we have a minute left. I think that's a good closing statement. I think I'll leave you with that.

Ashim Gupta

I really appreciate it, Raimo.

Raimo Lenschow

Thanks for joining us, and thank you for being here again.

Ashim Gupta

Thanks so much, Raimo.

Raimo Lenschow

Thank you.