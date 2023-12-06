Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Catch Up On These Companies And Countries In EME

Dec. 06, 2023 2:45 PM ETVWO, EEM, IEMG, INDA, INDL, INDY, EPI, SCHE, EDC, EDZ, EMF, SPEM, EUM, XSOE, EEV, ESGE, EET, FRDM, FM, FEM, HEEM, DBEM, MFEM, LDEM, AVEM, RFEM, ROAM, EJUL, JEMA, EMFM, DIEM, AVES, DFEV, EMXC, EMCR, PIN, INCO, SMIN, NFTY, FLIN, GLIN, INDF, IIF, EWY, FLKR, KORU, CN, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHB, CHIQ, CHII, CQQQ, CHIX, CHIE, CHIM, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, ASHX, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, CHNA, CHIC, CHIK, CHIH, CHIU, CHIS, CHIR, GLCN, KSTR, KFVG, KEJI, RAYC, KTEC, KBUY, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON, KBND, EWZ, BRF, FBZ, EWZS, FLBR, BRZU, BZQ, TUR, EGPT, KWT, QAT, KSA, FLSA, UAE, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, EWW, FLMX, MEXX
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.57K Followers

Summary

  • Q3 was a decent quarter. We were broadly in line, actually slightly ahead, and that continued the outperformance over the last year plus.
  • Looking at the outlook for emerging markets, I mentioned that, you know, post quarter-end October has been a difficult month for risk assets.
  • I think we're at an interesting juncture in terms of the change in regime in terms of rates and inflation.

Emerging market

aluxum

Emerging Markets Equities Update and Outlook Q3 2023

David Semple: Hello and welcome to the Q3 recap for emerging market strategies at VanEck.

I'm David Semple, I'm the portfolio manager of the strategy and joining me today is Ola

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.57K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VWO--
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares
EEM--
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
IEMG--
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
INDA--
iShares MSCI India ETF
INDL--
Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.