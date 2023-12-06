Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
British American Tobacco: What To Make Of The £25 Billion Bombshell

Summary

  • British American Tobacco p.l.c. today announced a £25 billion impairment charge, mainly relating to its U.S. cigarette brands, sending BTI stock tumbling.
  • The impairment charge is due to the change in the estimated useful life of the U.S. combustible brands (Newport, Camel, etc.) to 30 years, implying zero value after 2053.
  • In this update, I share my take on the impairment charge employing management's previous remarks and its impact on the valuation of BTI stock.
  • I also discuss my hypothesis on the possible sale of British American's 29% stake in ITC Ltd., which is currently worth around £16 billion.

Fireball

JohnnyPowell

Introduction

On December 6, 2023, British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI, OTCPK:BTAFF) published its full-year pre-close trading update.

The company reaffirmed its previous earnings per share (EPS) guidance and reported a de facto break-even for most of the New Category segment (e-vapor, heated tobacco and

This article was written by

Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTAFF, MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The contents of this article, my previous articles, and my comments are for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment and/or tax advice. I am a private investor from Europe and share my investing journey here on Seeking Alpha. I am neither a licensed investment advisor nor a licensed tax advisor. Furthermore, I am not an expert on taxes and related laws - neither in relation to the U.S. nor other geographies/jurisdictions. It is not my intention to give financial and/or tax advice, and I am in no way qualified to do so. Although I do my best to make sure that what I write is accurate and well researched, I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks or other investment vehicles mentioned in this article – or in any investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor. If uncertain about tax-related implications, please consult your licensed tax advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

M
MassManUSA
Today, 4:30 PM
Comments (432)
Their ROCE should climb from here as capital is removed (written-off) from their total capital computation.
L
L1ndja
Today, 4:17 PM
Comments (58)
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. Been considering adding for a while now, and pulled the trigger today with a yield on cost of 10%, very, very difficult to turn down. Even if this remains dead same, its 10% ROI.

Heck if it falls 3% p.a, you’re still pocketing 7% (in my country tax free)!

Happy investing.
Investing for Freedom profile picture
Investing for Freedom
Today, 4:10 PM
Comments (3.57K)
With dividend alone, you get your principal back in 10 years. 30 years amortization?
b
bengraved
Today, 4:14 PM
Comments (1.35K)
@Investing for Freedom If you put the dividends to work, it would be less than ten years.
w
w00t
Today, 4:07 PM
Comments (511)
@Deep Value Ideas what percentage of your dividends come from $BTI? As an investor myself I'm very curious.

Added more today btw!
Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
Today, 4:32 PM
Comments (4.95K)
@w00t I also added today, although not much. I don't want the position to get too big. Regarding dividend income, it's approximately 7% but keep in mind I am adding to my portfolio on a regular basis and tobacco stocks are no longer a priority. So the percentage of dividend cash flows from tobacco companies will decline over time.
m
micram
Today, 4:01 PM
Comments (19)
white house postponed the start of the menthol ban citing black voter angst at the polls in 24
M
MassManUSA
Today, 4:29 PM
Comments (432)
@micram Proof that a politician’s ONLY job (their O-N-L-Y job!)…is-to-get-RE-elected.
b
basta1887
Today, 3:55 PM
Comments (88)
Will be interesting to see what would happen if the Reps get back to the White House next year.
Brasada profile picture
Brasada
Today, 3:55 PM
Comments (4.52K)
Could another write down come in 2-3 years taking the useful life to 15 years (give or take). The fact that mgmt didn't signal this prior with time for analyst's and investors to get prepared speaks to management's poor transparency IMO.
D
Drinking_Dividend-loving_Deutschmann
Today, 3:53 PM
Comments (864)
Still long $BTI. I think the reaction today was overblown.
