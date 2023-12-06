Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Olaplex: Still Very Negative Despite Stabilization Progress

Dec. 06, 2023 4:25 PM ETOlaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX) Stock
Creative Capital Ideas
Creative Capital Ideas
620 Followers

Summary

  • Olaplex sales declined by 30% in 3Q23, with weak growth across all segments and a contraction in gross margin.
  • Management guidance for 4Q23 projects a 17% decline in net sales, relying on historical trends that may not be applicable.
  • Uncertainties remain regarding the time needed for demand stabilization, brand recovery, and the impact of inflation on the recovery timeline.

Beauty, hair and brush with a woman brushing her curly hairstyle in studio on a gray background with mockup. Face, hair care and comb with an attractive young female combing her beautiful curls

Overview

My recommendation for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) is still a sell rating, as I remain negative on the business outlook. Not that my sell rating does not mean to short the stock; rather, it is to underweight

Creative Capital Ideas
Creative Capital Ideas
620 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

