urfinguss/iStock via Getty Images

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO), a small-cap player in the home building sector, has shown robust performance, rewarding investors with impressive returns of 27.20% over the last year, surpassing the S&P 500 index's gains of 13.02%. However, the recent Q2 2024 earnings report revealed a concerning 21.7% year-over-year decline in revenue, dropping to $452 million. This dip is attributed to the challenging market conditions impacting the company's growth. While management indicated improved quarterly orders during the earnings call, the company continues to operate at reduced levels despite significant stock growth. Considering these factors, I advocate for a cautious stance, recommending potential investors await a more favourable entry point, leading me to suggest a wait-and-see hold rating.

One year stock trend (SeekingAlpha.com)

Company updates

Cavco Industries stands out with its compelling value proposition, offering rapid and cost-effective factory-built home solutions that outpace traditional homes in the US market in terms of setup speed and affordability. Further details on its business model are expounded upon in my previous article. Its revenue streams stem from the factory-built housing and financial services sectors, which have both seen a decline YoY in the last Q2 2024 Earnings report due to a weak market and less housing demand.

Revenue by segment (Sec.gov)

The Q2 2024 results reveal a decline in both top and bottom lines, alongside a year-over-year decrease in backlog, dwindling from $177 million to $170 million. This downturn is primarily attributed to the sluggish market conditions, resulting in reduced operational levels due to a lack of orders and a slowdown in the process. Although there are clear near-term headwinds, Cavco is a critical solution in the much-needed housing industry and furthermore demonstrates a shareholder-centric approach, which is evident in initiatives like its stock repurchase program, which has already allocated approximately $47 million back to shareholders.

Financial updates

Over the past three years, Cavco Industries has demonstrated impressive growth, boasting a three-year revenue CAGR of 22.28%, while its diluted EPS exhibited a robust three-year CAGR of 46.99%. However, recent fiscal performance witnessed a year-over-year decline in both top and bottom lines.

Growth and profit overview (SeekingAlpha.com)

In the Q2 2024 Earnings report, the company experienced a notable 21.7% decline in net revenue, reaching $452 million. This decline affected the gross profit margins across its segments: the factory-built homes segment saw a reduction in gross profit from 26.7% to 23.2% year-over-year, while the financial services segment experienced a decrease from 44.6% to 35.9%. The net income per diluted share reflected this decline, with figures dropping from $8.25 in the previous year to $4.76.

Net income Q2 2024 versus Q2 2023 (Sec.gov)

Examining the balance sheet, Cavco Industries maintains a healthy financial position, boasting a cash balance of $377.3 million. The company holds a Credit Agreement set to mature in 2027 with Bank of America, N.A., establishing a $50 million revolving credit facility. This facility allows for potential expansion, offering the option to increase to a total amount of $100 million. This arrangement ensures the company's financial adaptability, providing the flexibility to capitalize on growth prospects and enhance operational capabilities. Despite the recent downturns, the company showcases resilience in its levered free cash flow, recording a year-over-year increase of 21.58%. This indicates a certain level of stability amidst the challenging market conditions.

Annual levered free cash flow (SeekingAlpha.com)

Valuation

Cavco Industries exhibits an upward trajectory, with the stock showing a notable 27.20% year-over-year increase despite recent declines in earnings. With a market cap of $2.31 billion and a short interest of 5.97%, the company's valuation appears robust. Moreover, its forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, below the consumer discretionary sector median of 15.65, suggests potential undervaluation. Trading well below its average price target of $357.67, the stock presents an apparent upside opportunity.

Quant valuation (SeekingAlpha.com)

Utilising a discounted cash flow model with a 5-year CAGR projection of 4.7% for the US real estate sector and a terminal growth rate of 4%, the estimated intrinsic value for Cavco Industries stands at $338.67. This valuation method, while acknowledging Cavco's position within the broader real estate market, aligns with the challenges highlighted in the recent earnings call. As witnessed in Q2 2024, Cavco faced a 21.7% decline in net revenue, reflecting market volatility and reduced gross profit margins at 23.7%. These trends underscore the company's sensitivity to shifts in the housing industry, making the US real estate sector an integral benchmark for evaluating Cavco's earnings growth potential.

Intrinsic value (Moneychimp.com)

Risks

Investors should be aware of Cavco Industries' susceptibility to market fluctuations and economic downturns, as evidenced by the recent declines in both top and bottom lines. The company's reliance on the housing market and its sensitivity to changes in consumer demand pose inherent risks, especially amid ongoing challenges in the market that have led to reduced operational levels. Moreover, the declining gross profit margins in both segments raise concerns about the company's profitability. Furthermore, while Cavco maintains a relatively strong balance sheet with substantial cash reserves and low debt, the volatility in net income per diluted share and the uncertainties in sustaining growth trajectories could impact the company's performance.

Final thoughts

Cavco Industries demonstrates resilience amid challenging market conditions, showing impressive growth in the past but facing recent setbacks reflected in declining revenues and profit margins. While management acknowledges signs of improvement in quarterly orders, the company continues to grapple with reduced operational levels despite stock growth. Given the uncertainties in the current market and the volatility in earnings, a cautious approach is advisable. Although the company presents a potential for growth and is positioned with a strong balance sheet, it's prudent for investors to wait for a more favourable market entry point. Therefore, I'm maintaining a wait-and-see hold rating