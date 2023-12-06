Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Presents at Goldman Sachs 2023 US Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.59K Followers

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Goldman Sachs 2023 US Financial Services Conference December 6, 2023 2:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Bruce Flatt - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Alex Blostein - Goldman Sachs

Alex Blostein

So for our next session, it's my pleasure to introduce Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield Asset Management. About a year ago, Brookfield completed its spin off from Brookfield, the corporation, which Bruce actually hinted at our conference the year prior to that. So we'll see if we get any more interesting nuggets from you this year. But essentially you became a standalone asset management business with a 100% earnings coming from FRE, which is great. So today, Brookfield is one of the largest global alternative asset managers with $440 billion in fee generating capital and strong alignment across several secular themes in the space, including infrastructure demand, energy transition, growth and private credit, along with many others. Despite what's been obviously a very challenging fundraising backdrop, you guys are on track to raise a $100 billion of capital this year with AEL potentially on top of that, whenever that closes. So great year, and thank you again for being here. It's always great to see you.

Bruce Flatt

Thanks for having us.

Alex Blostein

Great. So look, I'll start this conversation along similar lines that the discussion that we had with a number of the CEOs today, it was around private market, asset allocation trends. And when you have this massive move in interest rates, clearly, that's going to drive some rethinking on behalf of institutional LPs on what role private markets play in their asset allocation. So we'd love to get your perspective on what does the allocation private markets look like in a world of higher interest rates and more importantly, how could -- how does that change the mix of asset allocations within the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BAM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BAM

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.