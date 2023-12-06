Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Locking In Longer-Term Yield: 2024 Fixed-Income Outlook

Dec. 06, 2023 6:20 PM ET
Columbia Threadneedle Investments profile picture
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
820 Followers

Summary

  • I think fixed income is appealing in 2024, for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is the price.
  • We don't know with certainty how long the Fed will keep interest rates where they are or how quickly they will reduce them if and when that's necessary.
  • History tells us that the longer end of the yield curve will move first. So by the time the Fed starts cutting, it will already be true that a lot of the price appreciation in long maturity bonds has already occurred.

Fixed income concept. Types of investment security that pay investors fixed interest or dividend payments until their maturity date. Finance business conceptual. Money bag.

Andrii Yalanskyi

By Gene Tannuzzo

Transcript

Gene Tannuzzo: I think fixed income is appealing in 2024, for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is the price.

Yields have risen meaningfully, which means we have an attractive entry

This article was written by

Columbia Threadneedle Investments profile picture
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
820 Followers
Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset management group that provides a broad range of actively managed investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information please visit columbiathreadneedleus.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.