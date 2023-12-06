Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.6K Followers

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call December 6, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Hamer - Vice President of Capital Markets and Investor Relations

Rick Wilmer - Chief Executive Officer

Mansi Khetani - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

James West - Evercore ISI

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer & Co.

Bill Peterson - JPMorgan.

Craig Irwin - Roth MKM

Chris Dendrinos - RBC Capital Markets

Stephen Gengaro - Stifel Nicolaus

Joseph Osha - Guggenheim

Cameron Lochridge - Bank of America

Chris Pierce - Needham & Company

Robert Jamieson - UBS

Shreyas Patil - Wolfe Research

Steven Fox - Fox Advisors, LLC

Brett Castelli - Morningstar

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the ChargePoint's Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Patrick Hamer, ChargePoint's Vice President of Capital Markets and Investor Relations. Patrick, please go ahead.

Patrick Hamer

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss ChargePoint's third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings results. This call is being webcast and can be accessed on the Investors section of our Web site at investors.chargepoint.com.

With me on today's call are Rick Wilmer, our new President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mansi Khetani, our Interim Chief Financial Officer. This afternoon, we issued a press release announcing results for the quarter ended October 31, 2023, which can also be found on the Investors section of our Web site at investors.chargepoint.com.

We'd like to remind you that during the conference call, management will be making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. These forward-looking statements apply as

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CHPT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CHPT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.