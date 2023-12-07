Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Leggett's 8% Yield Is Great, But These 8% Yielding Aristocrats Are Much Better Buys

Summary

  • Dividend aristocrats can fail over time, as seen with the bankruptcies of Winn-Dixie, K Mart, and terrible long-term returns from GE, AT&T, CenturyLink, and VF Corp.
  • I love recommending safe, high-yield aristocrat bargains to buy now and warn about rising dividend cut risk at deteriorating dividend aristocrats like Leggett & Platt.
  • Leggett's pandemic supply chain disruption and inflation impacts have left it in a weakened state, likely going into a 2024 recession.
  • S&P has downgraded its credit rating and the negative outlook is a warning sign that LEG's dividend cut risk has risen to 6% for next year.
  • These 8% yielding aristocrat alternatives yield more than LEG with 6X lower dividend cut risk, with similar long-term return potential and Buffett-like return potential over the next two years.
Business man, rich, millionaire, billionaire, with many banknote dollars money

Nattakorn Maneerat

The dividend aristocrats are legendary for their dividend dependability. After all, a company doesn't achieve a 25-year dividend growth streak without being a mature, well-managed business with strong leadership, an income-friendly corporate culture, and a conservative balance sheet.

