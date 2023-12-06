Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VCLT ETF: A Systematic Risk Assessment

Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Summary

  • Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares is at a crossroads due to the lack of clarity regarding the interim relationship between the yield curve and credit spreads.
  • Our analysis suggests the curve's level will drop in 2024 while credit and term spreads may rise. However, we do not believe that credit and term premiums will dominate proceedings.
  • Our risk premium outlook is somewhat neutral. However, bottom-up factors such as U.S. interest coverage ratios suggest that VCLT ETF is set to receive fundamental support.
  • Although cyclical, VCLT ETF's dividend profile is alluring.
  • We upgrade the asset to neutral from a previous sell rating.

Screen with rising interest rates.

Torsten Asmus

The U.S. Corporate bond market makes for an exciting discussion in the current interest rate environment, given the volatility embedded in implied interest rates and risk premiums. Moreover, real economic factors are shifting, meaning opportunities such as duration management may come into

Pearl Gray is a Proprietary Investment Fund and Market Research Firm with an emphasis on systematic risk analysis and bottom-up exploration. Our coverage includes developed market stocks, emerging market stocks, ETFs, CEFs, REITs, and Fixed-Income vehicles.A worthwhile consideration: Investment returns stem from systemic risk + company-specific risk + skill + luck. Do not underestimate the magnitude of luck. Happy investing, everyone!

