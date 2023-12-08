Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Weekly CEF Commentary | Dec 3, 2023 | CEF Discounts Take A Breather

Dec. 08, 2023 8:30 AM ETAWF, BMN, CIF, DCF, DLY, EVF, EVG, EVV, FMY, FSCO, JHI, JHS, JRI, NBB, NMAI, NMI, NPFD, NXC, OCCI, OCCIN, OCCIO, PDX, PMO, RVT, VBF
Summary

  • November saw strong performance in equity and fixed income markets, with the S&P 500 rising 9% and the Bloomberg US aggregate bond index rising 4.5%.
  • Economic data shows a slowdown, with the PCE index rising 0.2% and continuing jobless claims hitting a 2-year-high.
  • Fed Chair Powell suggests that rate increases may not be over and that the economy has not yet felt the full impact of past rate hikes.
  • FS Credit Opps (FSCO). The shares rallied big on Friday, perhaps in anticipation of a distribution hike.   However, the release is typically around the 8th to 10th of the month.
  • We discuss holding individual bonds and the mentality one should subscribe to when investing in them. They should be buy and forget as we know the return we will achieve if held to maturity.
(We publish this weekly commentary every Sunday)

Macro Picture

We closed out November on a strong note, with markets broadly rising. The S&P 500 rose a bit over 9% on the month, while the Bloomberg US aggregate bond index rose just over 4.5%, its best

I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FSCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Comments

