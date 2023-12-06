Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Presents at Barclays Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Dec. 06, 2023 8:00 PM ETFortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.6K Followers

Start Time: 15:45 January 1, 0000 4:15 PM ET

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Barclays Global Technology Conference

December 06, 2023, 15:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Xie - Founder and Chief Technology Officer

Peter Salkowski - SVP of Finance and IR

Conference Call Participants

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Operator

Saket Kalia

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to day one of the Barclays Tech Conference. My name is Saket Kalia. I cover software here at Barclays. I'm honored to have the team with us here from Fortinet. We've got Michael Xie, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Fortinet. We also have Peter Salkowski, SVP of Finance and Investor Relations.

Just to frame this, we've got about 30 minutes together. Let's take the first 20 or 25 minutes to do some fireside chat with Michael and Peter, which I know is going to be fun and really educational. And then we'd love to make this interactive. If you have any questions, pop up your hand for Michael and I'll get him back. We'd love to take any questions from the audience. And maybe with all of that as a framework, Michael, Peter, thank you so much.

Peter, over to you.

Peter Salkowski

One real quick request, the safe harbor statement, if you can throw that up on the screen, that would be great. I'd like to remind everyone that we may make forward-looking statements during today's fireside chat. You can read that there if you can. But these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these statements [indiscernible] Risk Factors in our most recent Form 10-K and in other reports that we file with the SEC for additional information on factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those of our current expectations.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About FTNT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FTNT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.